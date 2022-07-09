B.C. Superstore workers vote to accept new deal, avoid strike

58 per cent of union members voted to accept the offer from Loblaws

Workers at Superstore grocery and distribution centre locations narrowly avoided a strike after 58 per cent of union members voted to accept a new deal with Loblaws.

The new agreement affects nearly 10,000 retail grocery and warehouse workers across B.C. After United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) Local 247 union members rejected an initial company offer in April, they voted 97 percent in favour of taking strike action in May.

Loblaws came back to the table with a new offer that included greater wage increases for senior employees, an improved and unified wage scale benefiting 6,500 employees, major scheduling improvements for part-time employees, expanded night shift premiums, a commitment to creating 112 full-time positions, signing bonuses for all employees, and other improvements that address some long-standing contract issues.

“We recognize this was difficult decision for many members and I would like to thank all members who participated in the process,” said Dan Goodman, President of UFCW Local 247. “Thousands of members in the province have engaged with their union. We will continue to listen and support our members as we build even greater solidarity among BC’s retail and warehouse workers.”

In a news release, UFCW said they will now work on implementing and enforcing the new agreement.

