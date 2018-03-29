Parmvir Chahil, charged in relation to the unprovoked attack of a man with autism in Mississauga, Ont., has been released from custody on $25,000 bail.

B.C. suspect in attack of man with autism released on $25,000 bail

Former Abbotsford man Parmvir Chahil must remain in Ontario

One of three men accused of assaulting a man with autism in Windsor, Ont., earlier this month has been granted bail.

Parmvir Chahil, 21, who has strong ties to Abbotsford, was released from custody on Wednesday on $25,000 bail after appearing in court in Brampton.

He conditions include that he must live with his grandparents and father in Ontario and that he must remain in that province.

Chahil has been charged with aggravated assault in relation to the incident that took place March 13 at the Square One bus terminal in Mississauga.

On that day, a 29-year-old man with autism was attacked while sitting at the bottom of the stairs of the bus terminal’s lower level.

Three men surrounded the man and punched and kicked him several times before walking away.

After the attack, which was caught on video, police released images of the three men, asking for the public’s help to identify them.

The first man to be identified as a suspect was Surrey’s Ronjot Dhami, 25, who turned himself in to police on Monday morning (March 26). His bail hearing has not yet taken place.

Chahil was the second person identified, and he was arrested last Friday (March 23).

The third suspect – who is believed to go by the name “Jason” – has not yet been identified.

Also arrested in relation to the case were Chahil’s mom, Hardip Padda, 44, and 18-year-old brother, Harmanvir Chahil, both of Windsor. The pair are charged with accessory after the fact.

Chahil’s mother and father are both still listed as the owners of a home in the 3500 block of Promontory Court in Abbotsford, according to a property title search.

Chahil was residing at that home on Sept. 2, 2015, when he was the alleged target of a drive-by shooting.

That shooting resulted in the death of Chahil’s next-door neighbour, 74-year-old Ping Shun Ao, who was struck by a stray bullet.

Previous story
DFO opens dialogue with MP
Next story
Case of slain Victoria sisters heading straight to Supreme Court

Just Posted

DFO opens dialogue with MP

Nathan Cullen concerned over public tensions as fisheries plan hashed out

An act of kindness helps Loon Lake residents

A load of donated wood will help keep full-time reisdents warm.

Ashcroft Curling Club ends season on a high note

Traveller’s Club Playdown saw 13 teams competing, with Kamloops clubs coming out on top.

Flooding is the new fire, so be prepared

As flooding increases, homeowners need to take steps to mitigate damage.

Local News Briefs: Prescribed burns taking place near Lytton

Plus a freeze on FortisBC rates, a new scam doing the rounds, and more.

Cops unveil 10 most common things stolen from cars in B.C.

Police, ICBC and the provincial government kick off new campaign to curb auto crime

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Cancer leading cause of death for firefighters, B.C. study finds

University of Fraser Valley researchers looked at 10 years of data tracking firefighter injuries

Elderly man went missing on a BC Ferries vessel Thursday night

The man is believed to be from Victoria and police are now involved

Widow of Orlando gunman acquitted in nightclub shooting

Prosecutors had argued Salman and her husband scouted out potential targets together

Lillehammer backs out of 2026 Winter Olympics

The decision leaves the door open for five other countries, including Canada

Teen sleeps in WW1 trench for social studies project

The idea is to recognize the ordeal soldiers faced and understand the sacrifices they made

Canucks hold on to best division-rival Oilers 2-1

Gagner and Pouliot tally for Vancouver in win over Edmonton

B.C. suspect in attack of man with autism released on $25,000 bail

Former Abbotsford man Parmvir Chahil must remain in Ontario

Most Read