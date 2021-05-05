B.C. to launch travel restriction road checks at 4 spots this Thursday

RCMP officers wearing face masks to curb the spread of COVID-19 stand by as protesters opposed to the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion block rail lines, in Burnaby, B.C., on Friday, November 27, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. RCMP officers will be stationed at four locations starting Thursday (May 6) to operate road checks meant to enforce travel restrictions in the province.

In a Wednesday press release, RCMP said that the checks will be located at Highway 1 in the Boston Bar area, Highway 3 in the Manning Park area, Highway 5 in the Old Toll Booth area and at Highway 99 in the Lilloeet area.

“At the road check locations police officers will be asking for identification from drivers, documentation regarding the driver’s name and address, and the purpose for the driver’s travel,” RCMP said.

“If an officer determines that a person is travelling for non-essential reasons they will be directed to leave the region. Those refusing to do so may face fines under the Emergency Program Act.”

People travelling for essential reasons should expect delays, while commercial vehicles will not be checked.

