B.C. plans to introduce new legislation this fall in hopes of streamlining credential recognition for internationally trained professionals. Premier David Eby, centre, was joined by Education Minister Rachna Singh and Minister of State for Workforce Development Andrew Mercier Tuesday (Oct. 10, 2023) in Surrey. (B.C. government/Flickr)

B.C. plans to introduce new legislation this fall in hopes of streamlining credential recognition for internationally trained professionals. Premier David Eby, centre, was joined by Education Minister Rachna Singh and Minister of State for Workforce Development Andrew Mercier Tuesday (Oct. 10, 2023) in Surrey. (B.C. government/Flickr)

B.C. to streamline international credential recognition with new legislation

Changes include 4 themes: accountability, fairness, transparenc and efficiency

B.C. plans to introduce new legislation this fall in hopes of streamlining credential recognition for internationally trained professionals.

Premier David Eby was at Kwantlen Polytechnic University’s Surrey campus Tuesday (Oct. 10) for a town hall to discuss what progress the province has made on international credential recognition in healthcare and the work being done to expand to all sectors of the economy. The recognition refers to the process of having education, skills and work experience from outside of Canada recognized as comparable to Canadian standards.

The province estimates that in the next decade, 387,000 newcomers are expected to enter the B.C. workforce, filling 38 per cent of job openings.

The legislation coming this fall is aimed at helping regulatory bodies improve the credential recognition process and making it easier for people to use their skills to work in B.C. It includes four themes: accountability, fairness, transparenc and efficiency.

The province says these changes will “help create clear streamlined pathways for skilled people with international credentials while maintaining excellence in services and making sure B.C.

The town hall comes after consultations and public engagement with more then 1,450 people, the province noted.

A report was also released in July identifying several priorities in improving credential recognition. Feedback in the report included comments around inconsistent information, insufficient support and difficulty registering.

MERCIER: Internationally trained professionals continue their careers in B.C.

Provincial Government

Previous story
‘Blockbuster drugs’ on the horizon thanks to new money from BC government
Next story
100 Mile RCMP responded to fiery crash on Highway 97 Saturday morning

Just Posted

Aerial view of the proposed new Highway 97 crossing at the Dairy Queen (building at bottom centre), as well as two additional crossings of Cache Creek further upstream (at Quartz Road and at the Cache Creek Motor Inn). (Photo credit: Ministry of Transportation)
Province to build new bridge on Highway 97 in Cache Creek

A castle in Ashcroft? You can visit one at Desert Hills Ranch (and perhaps pick a pumpkin or two while you’re there). (Photo credit: Desert Hills Ranch)
It will be a happy Halloween with these scarily fun events

Representatives of the Northern Spotted Owl Breeding Program were at the Spuzzum First Nation First Fish celebration on July 29 with Small Eyes, a 14-year-old Northern Spotted Owl who is the only glove-trained one of her kind in Canada. The breed is highly endangered, and the program is trying to reintroduce them to the wild; the area around Spuzzum is the northernmost extent of their traditional ground. The Skelúle? (as Spuzzum First Nation call them) are much-loved relatives of the SFN, and are seen as extremely powerful beings who are messengers to the spirit world and the physical world. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Second release brings B.C.’s wild spotted owl population from 1 to 3

A temporary ‘tiny library’ branch will be opening at Aberdeen Mall in Kamloops, near the food court (F132 at left in the map). (Photo credit: TNRL)
New temporary ‘tiny library’ coming to Aberdeen Mall in Kamloops