B.C. toddler airlifted to hospital after bear bite at Aldergrove Zoo

On Monday at around 7 p.m. emergency services were called to the Aldergrove scene

Just before the Greater Vancouver Zoo closed at 7 p.m. on Monday, emergency services were called to a frightening scene.

A mother and her two-year-old daughter Sophia were celebrating B.C. Day with a trip amongst the zoo when something went terribly wrong.

A bear was able to get near enough to the toddler to bite her arm, said Langley RCMP Cpl. Kurt Neuman.

The mother and child were rushed by air ambulance to hospital.

The toddler has since been transferred to BC Children’s Hospital, confirmed Neuman. The status of her condition is not yet known.

Aldergrove residents posting to Facebook have questioned how it was possible for the bear to reach the toddler when two gates separate visitors from bears at the zoo.

Police are in the midst of conducting an investigation on the matter, as well as B.C. Conservation Service officers, said Neuman.

Currently, the zoo has one grizzly bear and several black bears on its 12-acre property at 5048 – 264 St. in Aldergrove.

There have been no confirmations as to which type injured the toddler.

More to come –

Previous story
Evacuation alert for over 200 properties due to Okanagan wildfire

Just Posted

Police considering foul play in disappearance of B.C. men linked to Spences Bridge property

RCMP search rural property near Spences Bridge for pair last seen July 17

Golden Country: A man of mystery arrives in the Arctic

A current manhunt in Canada’s north has parallels with a case from almost 90 years ago

Pedestrian struck, injured while crossing highway at 70 Mile

Victim is in hospital in serious but stable condition

21 Northern B.C. mayors urge Ottawa to help struggling forest industry

Letter aims to seek assistance through federal programs to deal with the crisis

Coastal GasLink stops work on section of pipeline route

Internal audit reveals clearing took place without valid archaeological impact assessments in place

‘Go back to your own country’: Woman says she was ‘assaulted’ at Banff National Park

Says incident has been reported to authorities

B.C. toddler airlifted to hospital after bear bite at Aldergrove Zoo

On Monday at around 7 p.m. emergency services were called to the Aldergrove scene

Evacuation alert for over 200 properties due to Okanagan wildfire

Wildfire is north of Oliver in the Gallagher Lake region

Manitoba RCMP set up new roadblock, abandon river search in hunt for B.C. fugitives

The roadblock is up at the community of Sundance

A day after his heroic rescue of a woman from drowning, B.C. Good Samaritan dies

Langley man came to aid of woman in distress at Lake Hayward near Mission

Flagger escapes abduction attempt in northern B.C., RCMP hunt for suspect

RCMP looking for Caucasian man with no accent

Misspelled road sign for ‘Kootney-Boundry’ sparks confusion online

Both words in a Kootenay-Boundary road sign were misspelled

Nobel laureate Toni Morrison dead at 88

She was a giant of modern literature with “’Beloved,’ ‘Song of Solomon’

2 El Paso victims die at hospital, raising death toll to 22

Police still have not released a list of the victims of the attack

Most Read