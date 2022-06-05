B.C. is investing another $12 million into the BC Farmers’ Market Nutrition Coupon Program, and upping the weekly amount participants receive from $21 to $27. (Photo: BC Association of Farmers’ Markets)

B.C. is investing another $12 million into the BC Farmers’ Market Nutrition Coupon Program, and upping the weekly amount participants receive from $21 to $27. (Photo: BC Association of Farmers’ Markets)

B.C. upping access to farmers’ market coupon program with $12-million injection

Program provides low-income households, seniors, pregnant people with weekly coupons for local goods

Thousands more British Columbians are expected to have access to locally grown and produced food this year, as the province invests millions more into the BC Farmers’ Market Nutrition Coupon Program.

Started in 2012, the program provides low-income households, seniors and pregnant people with weekly coupons to spend at farmers’ markets across the province.

This year, a fresh injection of $12 million from the province will go in part to upping those weekly amounts from $21 to $27. The coupons, which already covered vegetables, fruits, nuts, eggs, dairy, herbs, vegetable and fruit plants, and meat and fish, will now also cover honey.

Another $3 million of the funding will go to supporting about 1,750 more senior households, the province announced Sunday (June 5). It said the BC Association of Farmers’ Markets will work with community partners across B.C. to identify seniors in need and reach out to them.

In total, about 8,824 households, or 24,656 individuals, are expected to be reached in 2022 – seven times the number of people supported back in 2012.

Peter Leblanc, manager of the program for the BC Association of Farmers’ Markets, said the coupons are a two-fold investment: first into the people who receive them, and second into the farmers and producers whose goods are then purchased.

The coupon program will run from June 4 to Dec. 18 at farmers’ markets in 92 B.C. communities. Anyone who believes they may be eligible for it can go to bcfarmersmarket.org and click on “coupon program.”

READ ALSO: New program promises to help B.C. farmers’ markets deal with emergencies, growing challenges

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AgricultureBritish ColumbiaDairy FarmersFarmers marketsSeniors

Previous story
Ukrainian mother finds safety in Canada, but drawn back to homeland to help
Next story
Highway 1 reopened to traffic between Lytton and Spences Bridge

Just Posted

The BC River Forecast Centre issued a high streamflow advisory for B.C.’s Interior. (River Forecast Centre map)
High streamflow advisory issued for Cariboo plateau, Thompson region

A mudflow cuts across the access road to a property on Highway 8 east of Spences Bridge on June 3, 2022. Heavy rain and the potential for debris flows prompted the closure of Highway 1 between Spences Bridge and Lytton on June 3-4, but the highway has been reopened. (Photo credit: Mavourneen Varcoe-Ryan)
Highway 1 reopened to traffic between Lytton and Spences Bridge

Kanaka Bar Indian Band sign, no date
Kanaka Bar Indian Band’s housing society to receive $471,000 in federal funds for community hub

Cache Creek sign and Cariboo Sam, 2006. Photo credit: Journal files
‘It’s very disappointing’: Love Cache Creek program on hold