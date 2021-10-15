Ambulance paramedic in full protective gear works outside Lion’s Gate Hospital, March 23, 2020. Paramedics and hospital staff are required to be vaccinated as of Oct. 26. (The Canadian Press)

Ambulance paramedic in full protective gear works outside Lion’s Gate Hospital, March 23, 2020. Paramedics and hospital staff are required to be vaccinated as of Oct. 26. (The Canadian Press)

B.C. vaccination order extending to hospitals, community care

Dentists, doctors, nurses, mental health, ministry contractors

COVID-19 vaccination orders for B.C. long-term care and assisted living homes are being extended to the rest of the health care system, requiring medical staff and contractors to have a first dose by Oct. 26.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said the latest order covers acute-care hospitals and community providers such as private practice doctors, nurses, dentists, personal care and other outside services contracted with the health ministry, including mental health and drug and alcohol services. Medical and other professional colleges are being consulted to make the requirements similar to those in place for senior care.

“The order will require staff to report their vaccination status to their employer,” Henry said Oct. 14. “And students are included as well. And staff must have at least one dose of the vaccine by Oct. 26, follow prescribed preventive measures that we’ve talked about, and get the second dose within 28 to 35 days.”

RELATED: Northern B.C. pandemic brings back private home rules

RELATED: U.S. to reopen land borders to vaccinated visitors Nov. 8

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Previous story
Stats Canada reports significant pandemic-related jumps in depression and anxiety
Next story
B.C. reports 13 more COVID-19 deaths, 667 new cases Friday

Just Posted

Tyrell Giroux was arrested by Williams Lake RCMP on Sunday, Oct. 25. (Facebook video screenshot)
Police watchdog recommends charges against RCMP in chase, arrest of man in Williams Lake

Damaged structures are seen in Lytton, B.C., on Friday, July 9, 2021, after a wildfire destroyed most of the village on June 30. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
‘When will the rebuild actually happen?’: TSB report findings cause stir over future of Lytton

A Canadian Pacific freight train travels on tracks covered with fire retardant in an area burned by wildfire above the Thompson River near Lytton, B.C., on Sunday, August 15, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
No evidence found to connect railway activity to deadly Lytton wildfire, TSB says

The Ashcroft Family Medical Clinic is located at the Ashcroft Hospital and Health Site, but is not operated by Interior Health. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Concerns raised about status of patients at Ashcroft medical clinic