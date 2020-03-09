Electron microscope image of coronavirus COVID-19, released in February 2020 by the U.S. National Institutes of Health (Associated Press)

B.C. warns of phone scam offering to sell fake COVID-19 testing

No one should charge for coronavirus test, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

Fear and misinformation about coronavirus have led to hoarding of hand sanitizers and even toilet paper, and now B.C. government officials have warned of a telephone scam trying to sell fake COVID-19 testing services.

“A disturbing thing that we’ve been made aware of is that some people have been calling people and offering them fraudulent laboratory testing for a cost,” Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said Monday.

“We’re telling everyone in British Columbia, COVID-19 testing is done by our lab. We are moving it out to several other labs around the province, but this is all done for free. Our turnaround time is quick, and they do not and should not be asking for money.”

RELATED: U.S. scientists close to testing possible COVID-19 vaccine

RELATED: B.C. sees first COVID-19 death, province reaches 32 cases

Health Minister Adrian Dix said B.C. public health updates will move to daily 3:30 p.m. briefings as of Tuesday, so people can plan and recieve the latest information from public health officials. Health Canada also has a website with the latest information that people should consult to determine what is accurate and what is not.

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘You’re my first female driver’: B.C. women hit the road in male-dominated ride-hailing sector
Next story
VIDEO: B.C. records first COVID-19 death in Canada as province hits 32 cases

Just Posted

One person airlifted to hospital after being struck by train near Ashcroft

Reports indicate victim sustained serious injuries

Desert Sands Senior girls basketball team off to provincials

Squad looks to keep up their winning ways at tournament

Ashcroft CAO resigns after six months

Deputy Corporate Officer Daniela Dyck has been appointed Interim CAO

McAbee Fossil Beds site looking forward to bigger season in 2020

Hopes are that the Heritage Site can build on the success of last year

Ashcroft looks to allocate $25,000 of NDIT funds to Economic Development and Tourism position

Further NDIT funding would go to support proposed initiatives

VIDEO: B.C. records first COVID-19 death in Canada as province hits 32 cases

Two more imported cases to B.C. from Iran and Italy

Thinking of travelling? Your insurance policy might not cover COVID-19

BCAA, TuGo both not covering coronavirus-related claims

B.C. warns of phone scam offering to sell fake COVID-19 testing

No one should charge for coronavirus test, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

B.C. runner ‘a bit gutted’ that COVID-19 virus concerns postponed major event

Organizers of World Half-Marathon Championships in Gydnia, Poland delay till October

Canada’s top doctor warns against travelling on cruise ships over COVID-19

Update comes as Canada prepares to repatriate 237 Canadians on a cruise ship expected to dock in California

‘Incredibly thoughtful, compassionate’: B.C.’s Dr. Bonnie Henry resolves to ‘break’ COVID-19

B.C.’s top doctor has been part of the fight against SARS, ebola, flu

Man dies in Whistler after RCMP use baton, pepper spray, electric shock in altercation

Whistler RCMP said they responded to a call about an intoxicated man in the Village

Coronavirus-infected cruise ship carrying Canadians set to dock in California

There are 21 people diagnosed with COVID-19 aboard the Grand Princess

Elvis returns to lead Blue Jackets to 2-1 triumph over Canucks

Vancouver clings to final Western Conference playoff spot

Most Read