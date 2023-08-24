William R. Bennett Bridge across Okanagan Lake. (Black Press file photo)

William R. Bennett Bridge across Okanagan Lake. (Black Press file photo)

B.C. WILDFIRES: Travel restrictions to West Kelowna to be lifted at midnight

The provincial government said it secured extra accomodations just in case

The provincial order restricting non-essential travel to West Kelowna will be lifted at midnight.

On Thursday (Aug. 24), Emergency Management Minister Bowinn Ma expressed gratitude to those who changed ther travel plans after the order came into effect on Aug. 19 for West Kelowna, as well as previously five other fire-affected communities.

“We also want to thank the tourism industry for being nimble, supportive and understanding, and stepping up to make space available for evacuees, as well as for the many firefighters and emergency crews who are protecting us.”

Ma encouraged British Columbians to continue to avoid communities hit by wildfires.

“Know before you go and be prepared. Many communities continue to be impacted by wildfires and face challenges. Listen to the direction of local communities and respect emergency orders and alerts.”

READ MORE: More evacuation orders downgraded in West Kelowna, Westbank

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

B.C. Wildfires 2023Breaking News

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
UPDATE: More evacuation orders downgraded in West Kelowna, Westbank
Next story
UPDATE: Wildfire near Armstrong under control

Just Posted

Preventative maintenance work to prevent damage from spring freshets takes place on West Fraser Road in early December. The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure expects this work to continue until mid-March. The ministry has issued a tender for the project to rebuild and realign West Fraser Road, and that construction is expected to begin in spring 2021. (Karen Powell Photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)
West Fraser Road near Quesnel reopens 5 years after major flood damage

RCMP have closed Highway 97 between Quesnel and Prince George due to a motor vehicle incident. (Black Press file photo)
Logging truck, SUV crash closes Highway 97 north of Quesnel

Image of the Bush Creek East wildfire. (Cory Erlandson)
TNRD confirms 11 properties suffered structural damage due to the Bush Creek Fire

Photo of the Nahatlatch Fire Lookout tower near Boston Bar in May 2023. (Photo credit: Dennis Kapitan/BC Forest Fire Lookouts Facebook page)
Kookipi Creek fire destroys Nahatlatch Fire Lookout tower