Road closed

B.C’s Coquihalla closed between Hope and Merritt

Crash has major route shut down overnight

Motorists are advised that Highway 5 is closed in both directions.

A vehicle incident between the start of Highway 5 and Exit 286: Merritt – 97C has closed the road.

An assessment is in progress while winter driving conditions persist.

The vehicle incident is located between Hope [Exit 177] and Shylock Road [Exit 200].

Travellers are urged to consider using alternate routes such as Highway 1 southbound and Highway 3 northbound.

The next update from DriveBC will be provided at 6 a.m.

READ MORE: Extreme cold in southern B.C. after heavy snow creates travel chaos

READ MORE: Water break floods, freezes Vernon street

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

BC StormChristmasTransportation

Previous story
“There is help out there”: Kelowna burn victim identified as man with 22-year troubled past

Just Posted

Road closed
B.C’s Coquihalla closed between Hope and Merritt

(from l) Cst. Richard Wright, Cst. Chris Buckland, and Ashcroft Fire Chief Josh White engage in some good-natured ribbing before the 2022 Guns and Hoses charity hockey match. (Photo credit: Submitted)
Third ‘Guns and Hoses’ charity hockey match coming to Ashcroft

The Thompson-Nicola Regional Library, in partnership with Riversong Guitars of Kamloops, has launched a free Ukulele Lending Program through all its branches. (Photo credit: TNRL file photo)
Free Ukulele Lending Program now available at all Thompson-Nicola libraries

A 100-kilowatt electric vehicle charging unit has been added to the EV charging site in Clinton behind the village office. (Photo credit: BC Hydro)
New 100-kilowatt EV fast charging unit installed in Clinton