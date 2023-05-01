The mother of a newborn baby found dead April 26 is receiving medical care and support according to Victoria police.(Black Press Media file photo)

The mother of a newborn baby found dead April 26 is receiving medical care and support according to Victoria police.(Black Press Media file photo)

Baby found in B.C. parking lot died of natural causes, mother located

Major crimes investigating, mother receiving care, support: Victoria police

The mother of a newborn baby found dead April 26 has been located and is receiving medical care and support.

Investigators were concerned for the welfare of the mother after the body of a newborn baby was found in a parking lot in the 700-block of Bay Street.

An autopsy finished Friday, April 28 found the baby died of natural causes, Victoria police said in a statement.

As the circumstances are still under investigation by VicPD, police will not share further details.

RELATED: Mom sought by police after newborn baby found dead at Victoria parking lot

@van_reeuwyk
christine.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

VicPD

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Canada moving Sudan evacuation operations to port city as conflict continues
Next story
Williams Lake, Cache Creek and Clinton break hot-weather records Saturday

Just Posted

A photo of the Lost Valley fire taken from air support Saturday afternoon. (Image supplied BC Wildfire Service)
Evacuation alert issued as Lost Valley fire grows to 113 hectares

South Canim Lake Road is closed due to flooding overnight and continuing on into the morning. (Martina Dopf photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Flooding closes South Canim Lake Road; detour available

An air tanker flies west of Williams Lake toward the Dripping Water wildfire Saturday, April 29. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake, Cache Creek and Clinton break hot-weather records Saturday

After a cool start to spring, creeks and rivers in the Thompson-Nicola region are rising due to the spring freshet and warm temperatures. (TNRD photo)
Flood watch issued for Cache Creek and rivers in surrounding area