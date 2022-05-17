A map shows the boundary (in red) of the restricted area around the Tremont Creek wildfire east of Ashcroft. (Photo credit: Ministry of Forests)

A map shows the boundary (in red) of the restricted area around the Tremont Creek wildfire east of Ashcroft. (Photo credit: Ministry of Forests)

Backcountry roads in Thompson-Okanagan will remain closed after 2021 wildfires

Closures were established in October 2021 and will continue during recovery efforts

Backcountry road users are being advised that the roads and trails closed in October 2021 across the Thompson-Okanagan region following 15 severe wildfires last year will remain closed until further notice.

The closures were established under the Motor Vehicle Prohibition Regulation of the Wildlife Act, and apply to backcountry roads across approximately 536,000 hectares. Roads were closed to allow areas to recover from a number of wildfire impacts, including erosion of charred soils and impacts on aquatic ecosystems and fish habitat; the potential spread of invasive species; increased vulnerability of wildlife due to migration disruptions, habitat loss, and loss of vegetation cover; and increased open areas due to construction of approximately 2,900 kilometres of fire guards.

All roads remain open for residents or for access for commercial activities. All public roads (i.e. those maintained by the Ministry of Transportation) are accessible, and any roads used as the boundary of a closure remain open year-round. Most Forest Service Roads, and all recreation trails and trail networks, remain closed.

The closures apply to all motorized vehicles, including automobiles, trucks, motorcycles, motorhomes, electric bikes, and all types of off-road recreational vehicles, wheeled or tracked.

The affected area includes 74,509 hectares around the Tremont Creek wildfire east of Ashcroft, although the recreational facilities at Barnes and Willard Lakes on Barnes Lake Road remain open and accessible. Other affected areas are those around the Sparks Lake, Mckay Creek, and White Rock Lake fires, and the entire area around the Lytton complex (which includes the Lytton Creek and George Road fires).

The closures are intended to be temporary during habitat restoration planning and activities. Although there is currently no end date for the closures, the intent is to repeal or replace these closures after approximately 18 months. Where appropriate, they will be replaced with site-specific requirements that consider fire severity, degree of recovery, and intent of recovery plans collaboratively developed with First Nations and informed by stakeholders.

More information about the closures, along with maps of the impacted areas, can be found at https://bit.ly/3wCezzj. A list of frequently asked questions is at https://bit.ly/3Ll1QpR.

Users may apply to access certain closed roads within these areas on an individual basis; go to FrontCounterBC at https://bit.ly/3woebpc.


editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

AshcroftB.C. Wildfires 2021

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
Dozens of kittens and 1 ewe rescued from feces-laden B.C. property
Next story
Thompson-Okanagan backcountry roads a no-go this summer

Just Posted

A map shows the boundary (in red) of the restricted area around the Tremont Creek wildfire east of Ashcroft. (Photo credit: Ministry of Forests)
Backcountry roads in Thompson-Okanagan will remain closed after 2021 wildfires

Gerald Charlie and the Black Owl Blues is just one of several Indigenous groups that will play this Sunday in Boston Bar. (Hope Standard file photo)
Indigenous-focused concert in Boston Bar designed to lift spirits after Lytton fire

Dr. Albert de Villiers, former chief medical health officer for the Interior Health Authority. Photo: Submitted
Interior Health’s former top doctor to go on trial in January 2023

A map from the B.C. River Forecast Centre shows the snowpack levels throughout the province as of May 1, 2022. (Photo credit: B.C. River Forecast Centre)
Colder than usual spring temperatures increase flood risks