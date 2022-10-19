Campfires are allowed throughout the Kamloops Fire Centre, but a ban on Category 2 and 3 open fires has been extended until noon on Oct. 28 due to the dry conditions. (Photo credit: Black Press files)

Campfires are allowed throughout the Kamloops Fire Centre, but a ban on Category 2 and 3 open fires has been extended until noon on Oct. 28 due to the dry conditions. (Photo credit: Black Press files)

Ban on Category 2 and 3 open fires now extended until Oct. 28

Ban was set to end on Oct. 15 in Kamloops Fire Centre, but is extended due to warm, dry conditions

The BC Wildfire Service has extended the Category 2 and 3 open fire prohibition throughout the Kamloops Fire Centre’s jurisdiction that was set to expire on Oct. 15, 2022. This prohibition is being extended to help prevent human-caused wildfires and protect public safety due to continued unseasonably warm and dry conditions.

This prohibition will now remain in effect until noon on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, or until rescinded. The need for open burning prohibitions is continually assessed based on current and forecasted conditions and resource availability.

The following equipment and activities remain prohibited throughout Kamloops Fire Centre: Category 2 and 3 open fires; fireworks; sky lanterns; burn barrels or burn cages (except when used for a campfire as defined by the Wildfire Regulation); and binary exploding targets.

A map of the affected area is available online at http://ow.ly/niza50L8CGb.

These prohibitions apply to all public and private land within the Kamloops Fire Centre jurisdiction, unless specified otherwise in a local government bylaw.

The prohibition does not ban campfires that are a half-metre high by a high-metre wide or smaller, and does not apply to cooking stoves that use gas, propane, or briquettes. While the Kamloops Fire Centre is seeing shorter days and increased overnight recoveries and relative humidity, the public is encouraged to exercise caution with any campfire use or activity that could potentially spark a wildfire.

Before lighting a campfire, the public is encouraged to check with local government authorities to ensure there are no restrictions in place. Wildfire prevention is a shared responsibility. Human-caused wildfires are completely preventable and divert critical resources away from lightning-caused wildfires.

Anyone found in contravention of an open burning prohibition may be issued a ticket for $1,150, required to pay an administrative penalty of up to $10,000 or, if convicted in court, fined up to $100,000 and/or sentenced to one year in jail. If the contravention causes or contributes to a wildfire, the person responsible may be ordered to pay all firefighting and associated costs.

To report a wildfire, unattended campfire, or open burning violation, call 1-800-663-5555 toll-free or *5555 on a cell phone. For up-to-date information on current wildfire activity, burning restrictions, road closures, and air quality advisories, call 1-888-3-FOREST or visit www.bcwildfire.ca.


