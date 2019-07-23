BC Cancer Agency refuses to release audit’s critical findings, but discloses ‘positive’ findings

The health authority in charge of the cancer clinic at Abbotsford Regional Hospital has refused to release any negative findings contained in a 2016 audit of the organization’s triage system.

While the Provincial Health Services Authority released a small list of positive findings contained in an audit requested by the Abbotsford News, 10 pages of “risk findings” were nearly completely redacted.

The News has requested the Office of the Information and Privacy Commissioner (OIPC) review the redactions and release the audit in full.

The document in question is a BC Cancer Agency Patient Referrals and Triaging Audit completed in October of 2016. The audit pertains to the entire BC Cancer Agency system, which is tasked with treating people around the province.

The News had requested a slew of documents after reporting on the case of Carol Young, a cancer patient who was told by a doctor that she had a month to live without treatment, but who was told she would have to wait four weeks for an appointment with an oncologist. Young received an appointment with an oncologist after The News reported on her case. She remains alive.

In releasing the audit, the PHSA redacted almost everything contained within, citing Section 13(1) of the act. That section allows – but does not require – a public body to refuse to disclose information that would reveal advice or recommendations. The exception exists to allow public servants to feel free to give full and frank advice to decision-makers.

However, the ensuing subsection of the law says explicitly that “The head of a public body must not refuse to disclose under subsection (1) …. a final report or final audit on the performance or efficiency of a public body or on any of its policies or its programs or activities.”

The News has cited that subsection in its appeal and asked an FOI analyst for the health authority to release the information

But the analyst told a reporter that it was the PHSA’s “position” that it could redact portions of the audit because they would reveal advice or recommendations.

The News has also written to the OIPC to express concern that the redactions themselves suggest the agency is trying to avoid releasing any information that could cast it in a bad light.

The audit contains “risk ratings” for several areas. Those ratings, however, are redacted. The News has questioned why those ratings are considered “advice” or “recommendations.”

The audit also includes two sections titled “Positive Findings” and “Risk Findings.” A short preliminary section states: “Positive findings are areas where the processes and controls are well developed. Risk findings are areas which require further attention.”

The “Positive Findings” include four bullet points – each a sentence long and unredacted.

The section labelled “Risk Findings” runs for 10 pages. The only unredacted areas include the name of the manager responsible for the reactions to the various findings, the target completion date of the redacted response and a single half-sentence: “No mechanism to notify clerks when missing patient information becomes”. The remainder of the sentence and paragraph is redacted because it, like the other risk findings, supposedly includes advice and/or recommendations.

In its submissions to the OIPC, The News has also argued that the public interest requires disclosure of the audit’s findings.

The News argued that the performance of the BC Cancer Agency’s triage and referral system is of obvious and vital interest to the public, including those who have been themselves diagnosed with cancer.

The province’s freedom of information law states that a public body must “without delay, disclose to the public, to an affected group of people or to an applicant, information (a) about a risk of significant harm to the environment or to the health or safety of the public or a group of people, or (b) the disclosure of which is, for any other reason, clearly in the public interest.” That subsection trumps all other provisions in the freedom of information act.

The News has sought comment from PHSA communications officials.

