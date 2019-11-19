Kevin Satterfield, director of retail operations for BC Cannabis Stores, demonstrates how customers can test the smell of particular products. ELENA RARDON PHOTO

BC Cannabis Stores set to open in Williams Lake Nov. 27

BC Cannabis Stores is slated to open for business at 10 a.m. next Wednesday, Nov. 27.

The first government-run cannabis store in the Cariboo is set to open its doors next week in Williams Lake.

The store will be located at #130-850 Oliver St. at the Boitanio Mall shopping complex. It will be the ninth government-run store to open in the province, joining those serving the communities of Kamloops, Campbell River, Cranbrook, Courtenay, Port Alberni, Terrace and Powell River.

“We are looking forward to opening a BC Cannabis Store in Williams Lake, as we continue our efforts to roll out our network of retail stores and service the province,” said Kevin Satterfield, director of retail operations, cannabis operations, Liquor Distribution Branch (LDB).

“BC Cannabis Stores is committed to being a good neighbour and integrating into the Williams Lake community.”

Regular operating hours for the store in Williams Lake will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Thursday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.

Kate Bilney, senior communications officer with the BC Liquor Distribution Branch, said the store will offer a range of products including dried cannabis flower, oils, capsules and pre-rolls approved by Health Canada.

Edibiles, extracts and topicals will become available for retail sale later this year, she added.

The store, meanwhile, will be staffed by about 15 employees, including a store manager, two assistant store managers and knowledgeable cannabis consultants.

“Staff are committed to keeping cannabis out of the hands of youth and will employ a strict two-ID check for people who look under 30, which ensures only those over the age of 19 enter the store,” Bilney said.

BC Cannabis Stores are designed to be bright, clean, welcoming and professional, while creating a safe and favourable alternative to purchasing non-medical cannabis from the black market.

The LDB is one of two branches of government responsible for the wholesale distribution and retail sale of cannabis and beverage alcohol in B.C.

It contributes over $1.1 billion annually to the province, providing funding for vital public services like health care and education.

