BC Ferries offers free travel to Ukrainians

BC Ferries is offering free travel to Ukrainians arriving in B.C.

Starting Wednesday (May 4), those with a valid Ukrainian passport and Canada-Ukraine Authorization for Emergency Travel will receive free walk-on or vehicle passage. The free fares can be claimed at the terminal or by calling 1-888-223-3779, ext. 6.

“We have all seen the horror and devastation sweeping over a large part of Ukraine and as a company, we want to do our part in helping displaced Ukrainian citizens reach their final destination here in coastal British Columbia. It’s just the right thing to do,” said BC Ferries director of public affairs, Deborah Marshall, in an email. BC Ferries has assisted about a dozen Ukrainians and expects more following this announcement.

Canadian-Ukraine Authorization for Emergency Travel gives Ukrainians extended temporary citizen status in Canada, according to Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada. This includes permission to work, study and stay in Canada until it is safe for them to return home. Applications are open to Ukrainian nationals and family members of any nationality. Recipients are eligible to stay in Canada for up to three years, not the standard six-month visa authorization.

