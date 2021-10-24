BC Ferries has cancelled a number of sailings scheduled for Monday, Oct. 25, between Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland in anticipation of rough seas. (News Bulletin file photo)

BC Ferries sailings cancelled with forecasts calling for stormy seas

Monday-morning sailings to and from Nanaimo and Victoria cancelled

BC Ferries is cancelling numerous sailings for tomorrow with choppy seas expected on the Strait of Georgia.

The ferry corporation issued a series of service notices advising of cancellations on Monday, Oct. 25, due to “anticipated adverse weather conditions.”

“The safety of our passengers and crew is of primary importance to us. We don’t take the decision to cancel sailings lightly, as we know customers rely on us to get to their destinations,” noted BC Ferries. “We will resume service as soon as it is safe to do so.”

All Monday morning sailings to and from Nanaimo’s Departure Bay and West Vancouver’s Horseshoe Bay are cancelled, as are the 1 p.m. sailings from those terminals.

The 5:15 a.m. and 7:45 a.m. sailings between Tsawwassen and Nanaimo’s Duke Point are cancelled, as are the 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. sailings between Tsawwassen and Victoria’s Swartz Bay.

Sailings on the route between Comox’s Little River and Powell River’s Westview terminal are also cancelled on Monday morning.

Customers with reservations will have their bookings cancelled and will be refunded, and “travel will revert to a standby basis,” noted BC Ferries.

For more information, visit www.bcferries.com.

READ ALSO: ‘Potentially historic’ storm brewing off Vancouver Island should calm before landfall


