The union representing BC Ferries employees says 82% of its members have been abused. (Black Press Media files)

BC Ferries union launches anti-abuse campaign, says it’s ‘not a part of the job’

Union says 82 per cent of workers have been abused

The union representing BC Ferries workers has launched an online campaign to cut down on what they say is rampant abuse by customers.

The BC Ferry and Marine Workers’ Union said 82 per cent of its employees report being subject to threats, harassment, or physical violence from passengers

On a website dedicated to the campaign, the union called on the public to speak up for ferry workers.

“Abuse is never ‘part of the job,’” the union said.

“It’s time for B.C. Ferries to enforce a zero tolerance policy for worker abuse.”

BC Ferries has not yet returned a request for comment.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Chinese-sponsored reception at annual B.C. mayors’ convention under scrutiny

Just Posted

Drag racing’s return to the Cache Creek area a thundering success

More than 1,500 spectators came through the gate at first drag races in area since 2015

Cache Creek on Stage 4 water restrictions due to burst water line

Ashcroft residents also asked to conserve water due to planned work on the system

McAbee Fossil Beds site re-opens to public after seven years

Free guided tours of the 53-million-year-old site taking place throughout the summer

Petition about local health care garners nearly 2,000 signatures

Area residents expressed concern about declining emergency department service at Ashcroft Hospital

Feedback still sought on Ashcroft/Cache Creek Eco-Depot

Three locations under consideration for Eco-Depot site

VIDEO: Friends launch fundraiser for B.C. woman run over by car twice in L.A.

‘We were sitting around and saying someone should do a GoFundMe’

BC Ferries union launches anti-abuse campaign, says it’s ‘not a part of the job’

Union says 82 per cent of workers have been abused

Chinese-sponsored reception at annual B.C. mayors’ convention under scrutiny

Port Coquitlam, Delta mayors opposed in light of recent events

Police uniforms banned from Victoria Pride Parade

Following in footsteps of Vancouver, police can participate – but without uniforms

B.C. introduces more efficient waitlists, choices for seniors care homes

Seniors waiting for a longterm care assessment can now wait for it at home

Judge strikes part of Gordon Wilson’s claims in lawsuit against Horgan, Surrey MLA

Defamation lawsuit against Bruce Ralston, Premier John Horgan, NDP MP Rachel Blaney, Jen Holmwood

Trans Mountain bid could be ready next week, Indigenous group says

Project Reconciliation wants to buy a 51-per-cent stake in the pipeline from the federal government

VIDEO: Toronto Raptors fans anxiously watch for #KawhiUpdate

Leonard helped the Raptors win their first NBA Championship in franchise history

#FacebookDown: Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp aren’t working – and people are mad

Facebook said they were working on the issue

Most Read