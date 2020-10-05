BC Greens pledge $1B for ‘comprehensive suite’ of mental health supports

Sonia Furstenau says mental health key to recovery from pandemic

FILE – Green Party Leader Sonia Furstenau responds to questions during a campaign stop in Squamish, B.C., on Tuesday, September 29, 2020. A provincial election will be held in British Columbia on October 24. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The BC Greens leader promised $1 billion in mental health funding over four years at a press conference in Victoria on Monday (Oct. 5).

Sonia Furstenau made the election pledge as candidates entered the third week of a snap five-week election campaign.

The funding would go towards a “comprehensive suite of initiatives” focused on increasing accessibility to mental health services.

Furstenau said that mental health is just as crucial as physical health if B.C. hopes to emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic.

More to come.

