Something as simple as applying weatherstripping to doors and windows to prevent drafts can keep your house warmer this winter and save you money on your hydro bill. (Photo credit: BC Hydro)

Something as simple as applying weatherstripping to doors and windows to prevent drafts can keep your house warmer this winter and save you money on your hydro bill. (Photo credit: BC Hydro)

BC Hydro offers free upgrades for eligible qualifying customers

Renters can also apply for free energy saving kit to help them improve efficiency and save money

BC Hydro is once again offering an opportunity for people living in an income-qualified household to apply for free upgrades to help improve the comfort and efficiency of their home through the Energy Conservation Assistance Program.

Homeowners and renters who are a BC Hydro account holder living in a detached home, townhome, duplex, or manufactured/mobile home, and who meet the income qualification, are eligible to apply.

Anyone who books an appointment for free energy saving upgrades before Dec. 31 will receive a $25 grocery store gift card at the time of the appointment. Applications can be made online or via mail, and should be made as soon as possible in order to ensure that an appointment is scheduled before the end of the year. This offer is only applicable to customers who are approved for the program.

Successful applicants will be visited by a program energy coach, who will visit your home to review your home’s energy use with you. The energy coach will install energy saving products throughout your home, which may include LED bulbs, faucet aerators, high-efficiency shower heads, and door weatherstripping. Some homes may also qualify for an ENERGY STAR refrigerator, insulation in their walls, attic, and/or crawlspace, or a high-efficiency gas furnace.

The energy coach will provide an overview of all the free products installed, and will also offer personalized energy saving advice and tips.

If you are a renter in an apartment or condo in an income-qualified household, you can apply for a free energy saving kit to help save you energy and make your home more comfortable all year round. Each kit includes simple, energy-saving products that you can install yourself. With this kit, you can seal up the drafts around your home, save on lighting costs, and reduce your home’s water use.

The kit contains LED bulbs; weatherstripping to reduce drafts around windows and doors; high efficiency shower heads; water-saving tap aerators; an LED night light; a fridge and freezer thermometer; and a step-by-step instruction guide to help you install each product. You can customize your kit during the online application process, based on the specific needs of your home.

A BC Hydro customer in Kamloops, who lives in a 1970s-era duplex that had become increasingly drafty over the years, says that her home is much more comfortable and energy efficient after her free home energy assessment and upgrades.

“I knew that nothing had been done as far as energy goes,” Lynn says. “I wasn’t even aware of energy conservation when I did renovations 18 years ago.” Lynn knew she had to do something, but lives on a fixed income, and did not have a lot to spend.

She found information about the Energy Conservation Assistance Program with her BC Hydro bill and made an application. Two weeks later she got a letter from BC Hydro saying her application was approved, and a program contractor called to arrange a free home visit.

“The energy evaluators showed up. They answered my questions and kept me up to date with what, when, and who would be doing each job,” she says. “It was really interesting and I learned a lot about how to save energy.”

The evaluation revealed a few surprises for Lynn. Her fridge was inefficient, windows and doors were inadequately sealed, and insulation was either deteriorated or missing completely. Her contractors installed a new bathroom fan, insulation in her attic, and a number of faucet aerators. Air leaks were sealed, weatherstripping was added, and Lynn also qualified for an ENERGY STAR refrigerator.

The upgrades were completed before winter started, but she could feel a difference right away. “The house is warmer. I noticed that right off the bat,” she says, adding that she quickly noticed a difference in her heating bills, too. “Being on a fixed income, it’s a big help.

“The program came along at the right time. I hope other people take advantage of it.”

For information go to https://bit.ly/371wqTg.


editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BCHydro

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canada Energy Regulator projects there may be no need for Trans Mountain expansion
Next story
Families of 737 Max crash victims say plane is still unsafe, demand public inquiry

Just Posted

The TNRD will no longer be offering free disposal days at its 29 solid waste facilities throughout the region. (Photo credit: TNRD)
TNRD votes to end free disposal days at solid waste facilities

Mattresses and tires on rims to be added to items that can be brought in at no charge year-round

The high volume of mail-in ballots received was still not enough to prevent this year’s voter turnout in Fraser-Nicola being the lowest on record. (Photo credit: Black Press files)
Voter turnout in 2020 provincial election lowest since 1928

Turnout in Fraser-Nicola lowest in riding’s history, but was boosted by mail-in votes

Get your plaid on and take advantage of Plaid Friday deals in Ashcroft on Nov. 27. (Photo credit: NDIT)
Community businesses need you to shop locally this Christmas

Local businesses are there when you need them, so be there when they need you

Plaid Friday promo photo, 2020. Photo credit: NDIT
Clinton gearing up for Plaid Friday specials and rewards

Special event on Nov. 27 features local businesses, prizes, and some great deals

The Spences Bridge Improvement District is holding its AGM, and elections for a trustee and a fire chief, on Nov. 28. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Christmas hamper applications being taken by phone until Friday

Plus a cancelled Christmas market, Spences Bridge elections, shopping deals in Clinton, and more

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature, Nov. 23, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C. daily COVID-19 cases hits record 941 on Tuesday

Further restrictions on indoor exercise take effect

Barrels pictured outside Oliver winery, Quinta Ferreira, in May. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
B.C. Master of Wine reflects on industry’s teetering economic state

Pandemic, for some wine makers, has been a blessing in disguise. For others, not so much.

A fentanyl test strip is used at Vancouver Coastal Health in Vancouver, Tuesday, January, 21, 2020. The test strips will be made available to drug users to ensure that their drugs are safe and free of Fentanyl. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Drug overdoses lead to 5 deaths each day in October; drug toxicity continues to increase

COVID-19 crisis continues to exacerbate the overdose crisis

An employee of the Adventure Hotel was taken to hospital on Nov. 20 after she confronted a customer of Empire Coffee about not wearing a mask. File photo.
Nelson hotel employee suffers heart attack after being assaulted in anti-mask incident

An accountant at the Adventure Hotel is in hospital in Kelowna

Damien Smith, with father Thomas Smith, is “frozen” with joy as he watches a special message Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds recorded for Damien’s 9th birthday on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020. (Contributed)
Shuswap boy celebrates 9th birthday with family, community and Ryan Reynolds

People from around the world send birthday cards showing young Canoe resident he’s not alone

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

(Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Refuse to follow B.C.’s mask mandate? Face a $230 fine

Masks are now required to be worn by all British Columbians, 12 years and older

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speak to the media about the COVID-19 virus outside Rideau Cottage in Ottawa, Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Canada’s inability to manufacture vaccines in-house will delay distribution: Trudeau

First doses of COVID-19 vaccine expected in first few months of 2021, prime minister says

Beaver Creek RCMP Cpl. Robert Drapeau, left to right, Gary Bath, Lynn Marchessault, Payton Marchessault, Rebecca Marchessault and Tim Marchessault pose in this recent handout photo near the Canada-U.S. border crossing near Beaver Creek, Yukon. A family reunion trip for the woman from Georgia that left them stranded ended on a bright note when Bath drove them to the Alaskan border following an appeal for help. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Gary Bath *MANDATORY CREDIT*
Help from B.C. man allows American family to reunite in Alaska

Lynn Marchessault drove from Georgia to the Alaska border to join her husband, who serves in U.S. military

Most Read