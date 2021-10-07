BC Hydro plans eight-hour power outage in Ashcroft on Oct. 17

Plus kids’ programs at the HUB, public skating returns to Drylands Arena, and more

Ashcroft’s Drylands Arena is open for the season, with public skating and Sticks and Pucks. (Photo credit: Village of Ashcroft)

Planned power outage in Ashcroft

BC Hydro will be doing planned equipment maintenance in Ashcroft on Sunday, Oct. 17, and there will be no power between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. (estimated) on that date.

Before the outage begins, customers are asked to turn off electric heaters and major appliances, and unplug sensitive electronics to protect them from damage. Anyone who relies on electric medical equipment or access doors should have a plan to maintain them.

Planned power outages can be cancelled without notice due to safety, adverse weather, or emergencies. You can get the latest status of this planned outage online at https://bit.ly/3FbPq1P or by calling 1-800-224-9376.

COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Ashcroft

Interior Health is holding a COVID-19 vaccine clinic every Wednesday through Nov. 10 at the Ashcroft Hospital and Health Centre. IH has clarified that while it previously advertised the clinic as accepting drop-ins, pre-registration is required; there will be no drop-ins.

The clinic is open from 9 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. every Wednesday (closed for lunch from noon until 1 p.m.). It is for anyone aged 12 and older who needs either their first or their second vaccination (second vaccinations can be obtained 28 days after your first one).

You can register online at https://bit.ly/2XFLcOX; by calling 1-833-838-2323; or by dropping in to any Service BC office.

Drylands Arena open

Time to sharpen your skates and hit the ice! The Drylands Arena in Ashcroft is now open for the season, with public skating on Mondays and Wednesdays (3:30 to 4:45 p.m.), Fridays (7 to 8:30 p.m.), and Saturdays and Sundays (3:30 to 5 p.m.). Children 16 and under must wear helmets during public skating. Sticks and Pucks is also back for the season, every Saturday from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Season passes are available at the arena.

Public skating and Sticks and Pucks participants do not need to show proof of vaccination. Spectators 12 years and older also do not need to show proof of vaccination, but masks are mandatory (face shields are not an acceptable substitute for masks). A maximum of 50 people at a time are permitted on dry surfaces.

Newspapers and boxes available

Anyone needing clean newspapers (with or without flyers) to use as kindling to start fires can drop by the Journal office on 4th Street in Ashcroft and pick up what they need. We also have clean, sturdy cardboard boxes in different sizes, suitable for use in moving or for storage. Newspapers and boxes are available by donation, with proceeds going to the Soup’s On program.

Fun With Lego

Kids aged six to 13 are invited to the Fun With Lego session at the Ashcroft HUB on Thursday, Oct. 14 from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Snacks will be provided.

Gears and Gadgets

Gears and Gadgets is an introduction to engineering for girls and gender minorities aged nine to 11, and will be taking place at the Ashcroft HUB on Thursday, Oct. 21 from 3:30 to 5 p.m.

Halloween Crafts

Calling all little monsters aged five to 13! Come to the Ashcroft HUB on Thursday, Oct. 28 from 3:30 to 5 p.m. and create your own spooky Halloween craft. All materials will be supplied.

The cost for each of the above programs is $10 per participant. For more information, or to register, contact the HUB at (250) 453-9177 or email ashcrofthub@gmail.com.

Frightfully fun films

The Kamloops Film Society has some Halloween treats in store, with a lineup of spooky films for all ages coming up on the big screen at the Paramount Theatre in October.

On Friday, Oct. 22 take a trip to Haddonfield, Illinois via the original Halloween (1978), directed by John Carpenter. “They’re coming to get you, Barbara!” on Oct. 29, with a screening of George Romero’s original Night of the Living Dead (1968), and you can do the Time Warp again on Oct. 30, when The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975) returns.

Looking for something spooky for younger viewers? There are two special matinee presentations on Halloween day itself, Oct. 31, with screenings of Casper (1995) and Goosebumps (2015).

All patrons (except those under the age of 12) need to be fully vaccinated, and show their vaccine passport. Each theatre at the Paramount is limited to 50 per cent capacity, so book early, as tickets will go fast. For more information about all the movies screening at the Paramount this month, or to book tickets, go to https://bit.ly/3ipX66A.

Open burning in Cache Creek and Clinton

As of Oct. 1, open burning — including campfires and Category 2 open fires — is once again allowed in the Village of Cache Creek.

Campfires must not be larger than .5 metres by .5 metres. Category 2 fires composed of yard waste must not exceed two metres in height and three metres in width. A free permit is required for Category 2 fires, and is available from the Village office. They can be issued over the phone, and are good for three days at a time. To obtain a permit, call (250) 457-6237.

Campfires and open burning are also allowed in the Village of Clinton. Category 2 fires require a free permit from the Village office.

Business counselling sessions

Successful small businesses don’t just happen; they grow out of careful research and planning. Community Futures Sun Country’s expert team has a wealth of services to offer, regardless of the stage you are at with your business idea. One-on-one business counselling is available to anyone interested, and the service is confidential and free of charge. For more information, contact Community Futures Sun Country at (250) 453-9165, toll-free at 1-800-567-9911, or by email at vision@cfsun.ca.

Arthritis Line available to help

If you or someone you know has been affected by arthritis, and you have questions or need support, the Arthritis Society’s Arthritis Line can help. It’s a toll-free telephone and email information support service, run by trained volunteers who can answer your questions about arthritis, how to manage the disease, and where to access arthritis-related resources. Whether you’re living with arthritis, or are a family member, friend, or caregiver to someone with arthritis, the Arthritis Line is for you.

To access the service, call 1-800-321-1433 and press option “2” or email info@arthritis.ca. Services are available Monday to Friday in both English and French. You can also visit the Arthritis Society online at https://arthritis.ca.



