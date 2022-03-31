Summerland crews work on a power line on Jubilee Road. (Summerland Review file photo)

Summerland crews work on a power line on Jubilee Road. (Summerland Review file photo)

BC Hydro rates set to decrease by 1.4% on April 1

Decrease part of a three-year rate application granted interim approval by BC Utilities Commission

BC Hydro says customers can anticipate lower electricity bills starting April 1.

In a news release, the utility provider said that customers will see an average 1.4 per cent reduction on their electricity bills following an interim approval of rates from the BC Utilities Commission.

BC Hydro explained the rate decreases is part of a three-year rate application, which they say marks a period of the “lowest rate increases in B.C. over the past 15 years.”

If the rate change is granted approval by the BC Utilities Comission, rate increases are expected over the next two years.An average increase of two per cent is expected on April 1, 2023 and an increase of 2.7 per cent is expected in 2024. Still, the rate changes are below typical increases.

BC Hydro president and CEO, Chris O’Riley said the company offers some of the lowest rates in North America and highlighted Hydro’s track record as a sustainable energy provider.

Across the province, BC Hydro operates 31 generating stations that deliver over 43,000 gigawatt-hours of electricity per year to more than 1.9 million residential, commercial and industrial customers.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BCHydro

Previous story
TSB finds fatal B.C. train derailment caused by cold weather, brake failure
Next story
U.S. government reviewing deaths of two belugas moved from Canada to Connecticut

Just Posted

This Vernon couple found this tick engorged in their dog last May. (Vernon Morning Star)
Spring is here and so are ticks, warns Interior Health

Drag races at the Campbell Hill dragstrip in 2019. The hope is to have races again this year to coincide with the Graffiti Days weekend in June, but volunteers are needed to make it happen. (Photo credit: Wendy Brulotte)
Volunteers needed to make local drag races a reality in June

‘Red Barn’ by Judy Roy (pastel) is one of the artworks that will be on display at this year’s Ashcroft Fine Art Show and Sale starting April 29. (Photo credit: Ashcroft Art Club)
Get ready for the return of the Ashcroft Art Show on April 29

After a funding drive organized by the Canada Chinese Loving Volunteer Association and Foundation, donors travelled to Lytton to present Lorna Fandrich of the Lytton Chinese History Museum a $51,500 cheque to help rebuild. (Lorna Fandrich)
B.C. Chinese community raises over $50,000 for museum destroyed in Lytton fire