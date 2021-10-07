BC Hydro works to upgrade a power pole. (File photo)

BC Hydro to mandate COVID vaccines for employees, contractors

Employees must be vaccinated by Nov. 22, contractors by Jan. 10, 2022

All employees and contractors at BC Hydro work sites will have to be vaccinated against COVID-19, the Crown corporation announced Thursday (Oct. 7).

Employees will have until Nov. 22 to be fully vaccinated. BC Hydro said that the date was chosen to align with the immunization deadline set by the province for public service employees and to allow enough time for its own workers to get fully vaccinated.

Contractors and consultants will have until Jan. 10, 2022, to be fully vaccinated.

The vaccine mandate will apply 6,00 employees and to anyone working at locations like Site C, which has been home to multiple outbreaks throughout the pandemic.

This is just the latest vaccine mandate to be announced in recent days. This week alone, proof of vaccination requirements have been announced for B.C. and federal public service employees, those in federally regulated workplaces and for plane and train passengers in Canada.

READ MORE: RCMP, corrections staff among federal public servants covered by new vaccine mandate

READ MORE: B.C. education ministry forms committee to advise on vaccine mandates in schools

READ MORE: B.C. public service employees must be fully vaccinated by Nov. 22, province says

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Previous story
Canadians face record national average gasoline prices ahead of Thanksgiving weekend
Next story
Another 624 COVID-19 cases in B.C. Thursday, 4 deaths

Just Posted

Participants in a downtown visioning session in March 2019 brainstorm a list of Cache Creek’s assets. The village is looking for participants for a series of economic development focus group sessions later this month. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Cache Creek looking for public input on economic developmment

Marg Johnson (l) and Lisa Dunstan (r) with some of their quilts and a happy quilt recipient in Ashcroft in August. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Handing out much-needed hugs, one homemade quilt at a time

Marijke Stott of the Ashcroft yoga club presents the Village of Ashcroft with a cheque for $10,000 at the council meeting on Sept. 27, to be put toward the cost of recent improvements in the community hall, where the group meets twice a week. Drop-ins are welcome; contact Stott at (250) 453-0050 for more information. (from l) Coun. Nadine Davenport; Coun. Deb Tuohey; Mayor Barbara Roden; Marijke Stott; Coun. Jonah Anstett. (Photo credit: Jessica Clement)
Ashcroft to hold public meetings to discuss burning bylaw

A map shows the area around the Tremont Creek wildfire covered by an area restriction until Oct. 15, 2021. (Photo credit: BC Wildfire Service)
Area restrictions still in place for Tremont Creek wildfire