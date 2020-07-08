BC Hydro warns of different scams targeting its customers

The number of scams reported in April shows 35 per cent increase over March 2020

BC Hydro has issued a warning about an increase in scams that are targeting customers, and says that these scams are growing increasingly sophisticated.

Since announcing COVID-19 relief plans at the beginning of April, BC Hydro has received more than 500 reported incidents of attempted scams aimed at its customers; an increase of 350 per cent over March 2020.

Two types of scams are being reported. In a phone and email scam doing the rounds, fraudsters pose as a BC Hydro representative and threaten the customer with disconnection because of an overdue bill.

Customers are given a 1-877 number and told to call it to make a payment. The number connects to a replica of BC Hydro’s phone system, and the caller is asked to purchase pre-paid gift cards or deposit money into a Bitcoin ATM wallet in order to avoid having their power disconnected.

In the other scam, customers receive a text message that appears to come from BC Hydro, and informs them that they are eligible for a refund. The customer is told they need to click on a link in order to provide their banking information so that the “refund” can be deposited.

BC Hydro wants customers to know that it has suspended all disconnections for non-payment during the COVID-19 pandemic, so they will not be contacting customers about overdue bills. It does not collect credit card or bank account information over the phone, by email, or by text, and it does not accept payment via Bitcoin or through pre-paid gift or credit cards. BC Hydro also does not offer refunds or credits through Interac e-transfers.

If you have received a communication-by email, text, or phone call that appears to come from BC Hydro, and you suspect it is a scam, call BC Hydro at 1-800-BCHYDRO (1-800-224-9376) or go online to check your www.MyHydro account.


editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BCHydroCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Singh calls on Trudeau to address systemic racism in police forces
Next story
Nearly 11M Canadians have received COVID-19 emergency benefit, wage subsidy: Trudeau

Just Posted

Residents warned to stay away from flooded Cache Creek park

Water might look shallow, but is several feet deep in places

Ashcroft receives grants to get new hot tub and lift station

‘The hot tub is a major benefit for many residents’

Cache Creek gets funding for improvements on Old Cariboo Road

Work will help to mitigate damage from water and debris flows during flooding

Pool opening provides ‘return to normality’ in an uncertain time

Ashcroft Pool has opened its doors for a shortened summer season

Reading Club members can enter contest to name and win library mascots

Local News Briefs

High unemployment, $343B deficit projected in Liberals’ fiscal snapshot

The prime minister said the high costs are worth it to help Canada amid the pandemic

VIDEO: Trio of orphaned Alberta grizzly bear cubs find new home at Vancouver zoo

The Alberta cubs’ mother was killed by hunters and would have otherwise been euthanized, zoo says

VIDEO: Racist ‘cotton’ comment by B.C. student generates outrage online, response by school

Administrator says ‘no doubt that implicit and overt discrimination is present’ in schools

The pandemic is widening Canada’s workplace gender gap

Gender pay gap is incentivizing fathers to work while mothers watch children, a new B.C. study has found

Recent COVID-19 hotspots show ‘cases can reemerge at anytime’ in Canada, feds warn

Njoo said the recent increase in reproductive number brings home the importance of watching for outbreaks

Inside the undefined world of a Rainbow Family gathering in B.C.

Celebrations are underway to mark the annual gathering of the controversial Rainbow Family of Living Light

Singh calls on Trudeau to address systemic racism in police forces

Singh said Trudeau needs to move on specific actions including reviewing the RCMP budget

Surrey in rare position to redefine policing amid calls for defunding

The wheels were set in motion for the new police service in 2018

Fraser Valley woman complains of violent RCMP takedown during wellness check

Mounties respond that she was not co-operating during Mental Health Act apprehension

Most Read