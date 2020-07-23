A BC SPCA constable removes an overheated dog from a vehicle. Leaving pets inside vehicles during summer is never a good idea. (Photo credit: BC SPCA)

BC SPCA launches “No Hot Pet” campaign to keep animals safe

The BC SPCA receives nearly 1,000 calls each year to rescue animals left inside hot vehicles

The BC SPCA is inviting animal lovers around the province to participate in a campaign to raise awareness around the dangers of leaving your pet alone in your car on a hot summer day.

Those who take the “No Hot Pets” pledge are asked to not only keep their pets safe this summer but to also warn others about the hazards of leaving animals alone in vehicles.

“The death of a pet left in a hot car is a completely preventable tragedy, and by taking the BC SPCA pledge people can help us raise awareness and save lives,” said Lorie Chortyk, general manager of communications for the BC SPCA.

According to Chortyk, the BC SPCA receives nearly 1,000 calls each year to rescue animals left inside vehicles on hot days.

“We know that people love their pets and would never knowingly put them in danger, but many pet guardians are just unaware of how quickly their pets can suffer when left in a vehicle in warm weather,” said Chortyk. “Even parked in the shade, with windows cracked open, the temperatures inside a vehicle can become deadly.”

READ MORE: BC SPCA launches virtual fundraiser Locked-in For Love to support animals in need

She added that dogs don’t sweat like humans do and can’t release heat from their bodies at the same rate, and are more susceptible to succumbing to heatstroke and heat exhaustion in a shorter period of time.

“Signs of heatstroke include exaggerated panting, rapid or erratic pulse, salivating, anxious or staring expression, weakness or lack of coordinated, vomiting, convulsions and collapse,” she said.

READ MORE: BC SPCA launches matching campaign to help vulnerable animals after big donations

The BC SPCA recommends taking the following steps if you spot a dog left alone in a car on a hot day:

  1. If the animal is showing clear signs of heatstroke or distress, call your local animal control agency, police, RCMP or the BC SPCA Call Centre at 1-855-622-7722. Do not attempt to break a window to rescue an animal – not only do you risk injuring the animal, but only RCMP, local police and BC SPCA Special Constables have the authority to enter a vehicle lawfully to help an animal.
  2. If the animal is not in distress, but you are concerned, note the license plate and vehicle description and ask managers of nearby businesses to page the owner to return to their vehicle immediately. You may wish to stay with the vehicle to monitor the situation until the owner returns.

Pet owners can take the “No Hots Pledge” at spca.bc.ca/nohotpets.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: aaron.hemens@crestonvalleyadvance.ca

@aaron_hemens
aaron.hemens@crestonvalleyadvance.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

DogsPets

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Rally held outside Victoria hospital for Indigenous man allegedly denied medical care
Next story
4 police officers injured in arrest of naked man walking near Lower Mainland river: RCMP

Just Posted

New 60-unit mobile home park planned for Boston Flats property

New site located to the west of former park that was destroyed by fire in 2017

Village of Clinton looks forward to welcoming its new CAO

Murray Daly takes over the position as of Aug. 17

Wildfire sparked near Bonaparte River north of Cache Creek

Two fires were detected in the Kamloops Fire Centre on Wednesday

Desert Daze Festival virtual concert features old and new faces

Ten acts were filmed at 10 Spences Bridge locations to celebrate 10 years of the festival

Free waste disposal days at TNRD facilities cancelled for 2020

Household hazardous waste disposal dates will go ahead in four communities this fall

Another $1 billion borrowed for B.C. municipalities, transit

Province wants to match latest federal COVID-19 aid

Rally held outside Victoria hospital for Indigenous man allegedly denied medical care

A First Nations member of the Canadian Armed forces was denied respectful care says family

Highway of Tears memorial totem pole to be raised in northern B.C.

Totem pole will stand overlooking the Skeena river, providing place for families to visit, remember

4 police officers injured in arrest of naked man walking near Lower Mainland river: RCMP

Leandro Lamar Roth is accused of assaulting a police officer, but remains at large

BC SPCA launches “No Hot Pet” campaign to keep animals safe

The BC SPCA receives nearly 1,000 calls each year to rescue animals left inside hot vehicles

‘Give turtles a brake’: Conservation group asking motorists to slow down

Nature Conservancy of Canada is asking people to slow down and help turtles cross the road

Man found not criminally responsible in fatal Salmon Arm church shooting

Matrix Gathergood confined to hospital for decision by Forensic Psychiatric Commission

Release the Kraken: Seattle unveils name for NHL franchise

Team will play out of Seattle

Proposed B.C. legislation to detain youth who overdose could harm them: doctor

Minister Judy Darcy has said the proposed changes could help ensure the immediate safety of young people

Most Read