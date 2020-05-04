BC Transit is putting vinyl shields up on its smaller buses to limit drivers’ exposure to COVID-19. (File contributed/ BC Transit)

BC Transit reinstates fares, front door loading in June

Vinyl shields to be installed on all buses without full driver doors to support distancing

Transit riders will start paying bus fares starting in June as BC Transit takes a step towards normalcy.

BC Transit will be installing a temporary vinyl panel on buses without a full driver door, to allow for physical distancing between passengers and the operator. This means a return to front door loading on June 1, along with the collection of fares.

READ ALSO: UPDATE: BC Transit cancels many routes, offers free fares for next 30 days

Until then, rear door loading and not collecting fares continues.

READ ALSO: COVID-19: BC Transit beefs up sanitization measures, still operating

With the change to front door loading and collecting fares, other safety measures that have already been implemented will continue such as enhanced cleaning on the buses and at BC Transit facilities, limiting passenger capacity to support physical distancing and enhancing the red line for passengers to stand behind.

For more details on fares and services, visit bctransit.com.


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC Transit

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
UPDATE: Two children killed in ATV accident in Chilliwack River Valley Sunday
Next story
2017 Elephant Hill wildfire most likely caused by smoking materials

Just Posted

2017 Elephant Hill wildfire most likely caused by smoking materials

Investigation did not identify who started the fire

Under mounting pressure, Henry says reopening B.C. will happen ‘safely, slowly, methodically’

Horgan government expected to introduce plan to reopen B.C. in the next few days

Wanted California man who allegedly illegally crossed the border arrested in Ashcroft

Efforts remain underway to return the man to the United States

A painting of Ashcroft’s Chinatown is right where it needs to be

The new work depicts, and is hung on the wall of, the historic Wing Wo Lung building

Longtime Cache Creek mayor receives BC Community Achievement Award

John Ranta one of 25 recipients of this year’s award, gievn to recognize dedication to community

B.C. records 170 ‘excess deaths’ so far during COVID-19 pandemic

Dr. Bonnie Henry calls this week ‘the end of our beginning’

Officials say B.C. could eventually double interactions without causing new COVID-19 surge

Interactions could grow from 30 per cent to 60 per cent of normal

At least three years until ‘cataclysmic’ virus fallout recedes: Air Canada

Since mid-March, the country’s largest airline has slashed its flight schedule by more than 90 per cent

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

Good Samaritans help three people survive tragic ATV accident at Chilliwack-area lake

Two young children died, but if not for Joy Pringle and Hannah Reinholt, it could have been worse.

Kearl Lake workers from B.C. reminded to self-isolate due to COVID-19

15 laboratory-confirmed worker cases in B.C., 12 of which in Interior Health

B.C. records three new COVID-19 deaths in longterm care over past 48 hours

Total test positive cases now at 2,224

‘Murder Hornets,’ with sting that can kill, land in Washington State

The hornet was sighted for the first time in the U.S. last December

7.3M Canadians have received CERB, as wage subsidy pays salaries for another 1.7M: feds

At least 96,000 businesses have applied for the wage subsidy

Most Read