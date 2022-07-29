BC Wildfire crews battling three fires south of Ashcroft near Highway 1

A BCWS tanker drops retardant on the fires near Hat Creek Road on the morning of July 29. (Photo credit: Gary Winslow) A BCWS helicopter drops water on the fires near Hat Creek Road. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden) A BCWS helicopter over one of the fires near Hat Creek Road. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden) The fires seen from Hat Creek Road just off Highway 1, looking west. Cornwall Mountain is at far right. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden) A closer look at the fires from further up Hat Creek Road, with Cornwall Mountain at right. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)

BC Wildfire Service crew and equipment are on site tackling three fires that broke out southwest of Ashcroft on the evening of July 28 and the early morning of July 29

Lightning storms that rolled through in the evening and early morning hours are thought to be the cause.

Ashcroft Fire Rescue were called out to the initial two fires. BC Wildfire Service is now on site, and crew discovered the third fire on July 29. They are all in close proximity to each other near Hat Creek Road on the west side of Highway 1 south of Ashcroft. Smoke is visible from Highway 1 but the route remains open.

A tanker has been dropping retardant on the fires, and a helicopter is dropping water. Water tenders and machinery are on site, along with a five-person crew; a helicopter with a three-person rappel crew was en route shortly after noon.

The largest of the three fires is estimated at 16.6 hectares.

A prolonged hot spell in the area that has seen daytime temperatures exceed 40° C. has left the ground and vegetation tinder dry. Temperatures are expected to remain at the same level through Sunday, July 31, then gradually start to cool off, with a daytime high of 26° C and a 40 per cent chance of rain on Wednesday, Aug. 3.

