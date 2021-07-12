BC Wildfire Service responding to fire southeast of Ashcroft

Tremont Creek wildfire is 8.5 kilometres from Ashcroft and moving away from the town

The Tremont Creek wildfire southeast of Ashcroft is currently five hectares in size. (Photo credit: BC Wildfire Service)

UPDATE 9 p.m. July 12: The Tremont Creek wildfire is being monitored but not actioned, and is moving away from Ashcroft.

BC Wildfire Service will continue to monitor the fire and action it if it threatens structures. Although it is highly visible, it is not a threat to Ashcroft.

The village is in contact with authorities, and will be notified immediately if anything changes.

***

BC Wildfire Service is currently responding to the Tremont Creek wildfire, located 8.5 kilometres southeast of Ashcroft.

The fire is currently five hectares and size and is showing “aggressive” fire behaviour, and is highly visible to the surrounding area. However, BC Wildfire says the Village of Ashcroft is not currently threatened.

Updates on the Tremont Creek wildfire (K21849) will be provided as they become available. For ore information, check the BC Wildfire Service website at https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/safety/wildfire-status or go to the BC Wildfire Service Facebook page.

