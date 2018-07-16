Firefighters worked hard this weekend to contain the 545-hectare wildfire at East Shuswap Road. Photo: Twitter/BC Wildfire Service

BC Wildfire says Kamloops wildfire ‘being held’

Firefighters worked tirelessly this weekend to stop the spread of a wildfire east of Kamloops.

As of Sunday evening, the BC Wildfire Service reports the 545-hectare wildfire east of Kamloops is “being held”.

The provincial wildfire service reports that no further growth is expected on the fire given current conditions and suppression tactics.

It reports the fire is being held due to the hard work of their personnel and that of local fire departments.

On Sunday, 103 boots on the ground worked to contain the blaze and extinguish hot spots.

A small crew also worked tirelessly to save a family of eagles. The tree holding the eagle nest caught fire on Friday.

You can watch some of the dramatic footage below.

Fortunately, they were able to save the eagles.

The B.C. environment ministry has issued a special air quality statement for the city of Kamloops and the surrounding communities as thermometers continue to rise and smoke sits in the air.

Fire origin and cause personnel are still investigating the cause of this wildfire.

There has been no confirmation to one man’s claim that the fire was started by a contractor working in the area.

Most Read