A photo of the Comstock Lake Fire taken by a firefighter taken on June 26, 2018. Contributed photo

BC Wildfire Service sets up operational camp near Comstock Lake Fire

More than 200 personnel will camp on the Pelican Lake Service Road

The BC Wildfire Service has set up a camp of more than 200 personnel near the Comstock Lake Fire Complex to give firefighters and staff better and easier access to the fires as they continue to fight them.

The Comstock Lake Fire Complex now includes the Comstock Lake Fire, 7km northeast of Comstock Lake, west of Hixon, B.C.; the Northwest of Batnuni Lake Fire, farther west of Comstock Lake; and the 600 Road Fire, north of Comstock Lake.

All three fires were believed to have been caused by lightning, Comstock Lake and NW of Batnuni Lake on June 21, and the 600 Road fire on June 23. The three fires have been grouped as a complex to allow an incident management team to manage all three together, as they are in close proximity.

Prince George Fire Centre fire information officer Forrest Tower says the new camp is located at the end of the Pelican Lake Forest Service Road.

“[Comstock Lake Fire] isn’t very active right now. The estimated hectares is 2,750, so it grew a little bit due to the wind. We had air tankers on it again yesterday to assist, and we have the camp going in, and more heavy machinery,” says Tower.

“It’s not very active and there has been no significant growth.”

Tower says the decision to set up the camp is based on fire activity, and it will remain in place until an operational decision is made to demote the fire. Comstock Lake Fire is currently deemed a Wildfire of Note.

READ MORE: Comstock Lake now fire of note


editor@quesnelobserver.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Teen hiker dies near Bunzten Lake in Coquitlam

Just Posted

Unexpected closure for Ashcroft emergency department on Canada Day weekend

The emergency department will be closed over the long weekend as of 8 p.m. on July 1.

Ashcroft’s Harmony Bell will be a place of gathering and celebration

Speakers praise the diversity and strength of the community.

New study looking at mule deer population throughout province

Deer in the Cache Creek area have been tagged for tracking and study.

Technology helps patients monitor their heart health

A partnership between Interior Health and Telus allows patients to monitor their health at home.

Money laundering in B.C. casinos was a ‘collective’ system failure: report

Illegal activity hurt Vancouver real estate, spurred on crime on region’s streets

VIDEO: Breaches, belly-flops and a close encounter with humpback whales

A wildlife tour of a lifetime for some visitors to Vancouver Island

BC Wildfire Service sets up operational camp near Comstock Lake Fire

More than 200 personnel will camp on the Pelican Lake Service Road

Teen hiker dies near Bunzten Lake in Coquitlam

Rescuers say the hiker fell while climbing in Eagle Ridge

Immigrant mom heads to court to get her son back

Thirty-two parents separated from their children are staying at the Annunciation House as they wait to be reunited with their children.

Queen Elizabeth II ‘under the weather’

Queen Elizabeth II is feeling ‘under the weather,’ cancels appearance

Hate crime charges levelled after Charlottesville attack

James Alex Fields was charged with 30 counts, including the hate crime resulting in the death of Heather Heyer, during the Aug. 12, 2017 Unite the Right rally

Putin, Trump to have summit in Helsinki on July 16

Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump will hold a summit in Helsinki

Japan mayor saved by nurse says female sumo ban irrelevant

Maizuru Mayor Ryozo Tatami suffered a stroke at a sumo wrestling event and was given first aid by a female nurse who entered the male-only ring.

Canadian Eugenie Bouchard qualifies for main draw at Wimbledon

The Canadian upset No. 2 qualifying seed Mariana Duque-Marino of Colombia 6-3.

Most Read