Aerial view of a wildfire at 16 Mile, 11 kilometres northwest of Cache Creek, that started on the afternoon of June 15. (Photo credit: BC Wildfire Service)

BC Wildfire service tackling blaze at 16 Mile

Two hectare wildfire started on the afternoon of June 15 and is listed as out of control

The BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) is reporting that a fire at 16 Mile, approximately 11 kilometres nortwesth of Cache Creek, has spread to two hectares and is currently listed as out of control.

The Pioneer Creek wildfire, on the east side of Highway 97 at 16 Mile, started on the afternoon of June 15. It is mainly burning in an area of grassy fuels, and no structures are threatened.

More than 20 BCWS personnel were working on the fire on June 15 to establish control lines. Neighbours were also assisting with the fire suppression effort.

Police had Cody Road blocked for a time and were asking people to stay away from the area. There are unconfirmed reports stating that a BC Hydro line might have been affected, but the cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

Kamloops and the surrounding area has had the driest spring in 120 years. If current trends continue, the BCWS says the southern part of the province can expect an above average fire season later this year.

As of noon on Friday, June 11, Category 2 and Category 3 open fires were prohibited throughout the Kamloops Fire Centre. The prohibition will remain in place until Oct. 15, or until the order is rescinded. A map of the affected area is available at http://ow.ly/y4zk30rJR6p.

For information on all wildfire activity in the province, visit the BC Wildfire Service website at https://bit.ly/3uXd2kr.


