Families should have an evacuation plan in place, in case an emergency occurs and you need to depart quickly. Photo: Bureau of Land Management.

Be prepared in case of emergency evacuation

Plan ahead to ensure you have everything you need in case you need to leave your house suddenly.

If a disaster or emergency occurs it can be difficult, in the stress of the moment, to ensure that you have everything you need and want close at hand in case you need to leave quickly. Emergency Management BC has issued a list of tips to help British Columbians be prepared in the event of an emergency.

The most important thing to remember is to stay calm, listen to local public officials, and if possible, access online social media channels like the Emergency Info BC Twitter page for information updates.

In the event that an Evacuation Alert is issued for your area, you should be prepared to leave your home on short notice. Stay tuned to your local authority’s public information channels, as well as Emergency Info BC for updates (http://www.emergencyinfobc.gov.bc.ca).

Make sure that you have an emergency kit and important documents—such as insurance documents and personal papers (passports, birth certificates, medical and social insurance cards)—ready to go. You should also pack several days’-worth of clothing and any medicine or prescriptions that household members need.

If you have children, pack comfort items, like a favourite toy, as well as things to help keep them busy. If you have pets, make sure a pet carrier is close at hand and have leashes and pet food ready to go. Consider collecting precious photos and mementoes that cannot be replaced, and having them ready in a box.

If you can, please check in on any family, friends, or neighbours who may need a helping hand due to mobility or other issues.

In the event of an Evacuation Order, you must leave the area immediately. Local authorities will not ask you to leave without good reason, and failing to leave when asked to by officials puts yourself and others at risk.

When an Evacuation Order is issued, collect family members, or go to the place designated in your family plan as a meeting place. Plan to take your pets with you; do not leave them behind. Because pets are not permitted in public shelters, your family plan should include going to a relative or friend’s home, or finding a pet-friendly hotel.

Grab your emergency kit and follow the directions to the identified reception centre. Before you leave your house, close all doors and windows. Close and latch gates, but do not lock them. If there is time and it is safe to do so, shut off water at the main line into your home, and switch off electricity at the breaker panel. Leave natural gas service on.

If you go to an evacuation centre, sign up with the registration desk so you can be contacted or reunited with your family and loved ones. Contact your out-of-area emergency contact to let them know what has happened, that you are okay, and how to contact you. Alert them if there are any family members who have become separated.

For more information about being prepared in the event of an emergency, go to Emergency Info BC’s website at http://bit.ly/2ndfXVG.

Previous story
B.C. school’s pledge to ban sex outside of heterosexual marriage now optional for students

Just Posted

Flooding hits Cache Creek trailer park again

Residents say some easy steps could be taken to alleviate ongoing damage.

Closure of Steelhead fishery a blow to Spences Bridge

Decision to close the fishery comes after prediction of fewer than 200 returning fish in 2018.

Painting of Ashcroft fetches more than $200,000 at auction

A 1965 painting of the town by E. J. Hughes exceeded pre-auction estimate at recent sale.

Fraser-Nicola MLA frustrated by lack of progress on Clinton seniors’ housing

Jackie Tegart talks about various issues affecting the riding.

Wildfire smoke poses health risks to many

Stay safe when skies are smoky.

Average Canadian family spends 43% of income on taxes: study

Fraser Institute’s consumer report shows taxes accounting for larger chunk of income each year

Column: Mother orca’s display of grief sends powerful message

The grief of this orca mother may not be visible anymore, but we must not forget.

Seven people with ties to Red Scorpions gang arrested in B.C. drug bust

Delta police have secured 94 charges against seven people, including drug and firearm offences

Second measles scare this summer at YVR

An infected traveller flew out of Vancouver’s airport three times

Judge OKs Weinstein suit, cites casting couch’s history

Actress Kadian Noble can sue disgraced Hollywood mogul for violating sex trafficking laws

Employers to raise salaries 2.6% on average next year: report

Firm points to factors such possibility of more trade protectionism, rising interest rates

PM Trudeau and federal ministers to meet on Vancouver Island

Cabinet retreat will be held in Nanaimo from Aug. 21-23

B.C. school’s pledge to ban sex outside of heterosexual marriage now optional for students

Community convenant of Langley’s Trinity Western University has been centre of rights debate

48 sockeye, harbour seal seized from poachers caught on B.C. river

Charges pending after two poachers arrested for salmon fishing at night

Most Read