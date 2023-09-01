A sign has been put up in Vernon's Polson Park after a sighting of a black bear was confirmed on Monday, Aug. 28. (Contributed)

Bear breaking into B.C. homeless tents euthanized

Conservation Officers removed the black bear from a Vernon park Friday morning

A black bear had to be put down after causing proeprty damage and accessing homeless tents in Vernon’s Polson Park.

The Conservation Officer Service (CO) has had several reports of the brown phase black bear in the popular park for several days.

But the latest activity caused concern and bear was tranquilized, removed from the park and euthanized.

“This bear had been recently reported accessing homeless individual tents, accessing unsecure garbage and birdfeeders and causing property damage,” the COS said.

“The bear had become indifferent to human activity and was actively searching for non-natural food in a urban area. Due to this behavior the bear was deemed a risk to the public and euthanized.”

The bear was first spotted Monday, Aug. 28 and signs were posted in the park warning users of its presence.

“This is an unpleasant reminder to residents of Vernon to ensure attractants are secure on their property to prevent further instances like this,” COS said.

Visit WildSafeBC.com to learn how to prevent human/wildlife conflicts.

READ MORE: Black bear spotted in popular Vernon park

READ MORE: Orphaned black bear rescued in Shuswap area now recovering in Smithers

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

bearsVernonWildlife

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
‘Apocalypse’ in retreat? 2 of 3 major Okanagan blazes under control
Next story
Overdose Awareness Day underscores crippling crisis in northern B.C.

Just Posted

Thieves broke the glass on the left hand outer door (at left) and the right hand inner door (at right) of the Cache Creek Dairy Queen on Aug. 3 and stole the Children’s Miracle Network donation box that was inside. (Photo credit: Doug Grinder)
Ashcroft RCMP files: Family heirloom teddy bear safely recovered

Immediate action must be taken to reduce toxic drug risks in vulnerable First Nations communities, according to Dr. Nel Wieman, Acting Chief Medical Officer for the First Nations Health Authority. (Photo provided by the FNHA)
Overdose Awareness Day underscores crippling crisis in northern B.C.

Using willpower, a verbal command and her hand Jane Halas orders her dog Maverick to slow down while they compete together in the 14th annual Cariboo Agility Team’s Dog Agility Trial Aug. 26. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Nine titles given out at Cariboo agility trial

Bylaw asking people to move on after sleeping under the awning at the Pandosy Street Interior Health building on March 6. (Jen Zielinski/Capital News)
253 overdose deaths in first 7 months of 2023: Interior Health