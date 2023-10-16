Bear hanging onto urban habits in Quesnel

This grizzly has moved into the city, out for a stroll on the walking trails of West Fraser Timber Park near downtown Quesnel. (Karen Powell photo)

The grizzly that was the subject of much conversation and photography last month is still prowling the streets of Quesnel. It is now a familiar sight in the Johnston Subdivision where the big brown bruin has been snacking on anything it can scrounge for the past few weeks.

The sightings of the griz seemed to have died off, suggesting to the Conservation Officer Service that the unusual predator had moved off. There were indications it was eating its way up the Dragon Creek valley, but Johnston Subdivision residents confirmed this week the neighbourhood glutton was still around.

“We did have a trap set for it, for quite some time,” said conservation officer Kyle Bueckert. “We did not catch it. We did not relocate it. We did not euthanize it. The bear just kind of did its own thing, which is what we want wildlife to do – work their way out of town on its own accord.”

A lone Johnston Subdivision resident was one of the first to find out the grizzly had not departed. She was outside her home when a furry flurry caught her eye, and blasted a jet of adrenaline. A nearby cat spooked the bear, who then turned his attention to her. It didn’t charge her, but she got to see it move at the cat, and she bolted inside before it changed directions.

“He would have been about 50 feet from me before he started running directly towards me,” she said. “And the speed with which he went from stationary to fast was stunning. I don’t think I’ve ever moved so fast, either,” Jarrett said.

Observer photographer Karen Powell usually carries her camera when she goes for a walk, and she, too, met up with the beast as she strolled along the trails at West Fraser Timber Park and saw the bear ambling down the same path coming towards her.

“Wanted to see one real bad, but this was a little nerve racking,” she said, after retreating to the sound of her shutter clicking him goodbye.

Black bears demand respect, for the rare but grievous harm they can do to a human. A grizzly bear is even more of a human safety concern and should be left as alone as possible, if encountered.

“The public needs to be diligent to make sure attractants are secured,” Bueckert said. “It is crunch time, right now, for bears; they are trying anything they can to eat every calorie they can. It is busy season for bears.”

He added that black bear sightings were common, this time of year, but if there are any sightings of the grizzly, call it in to the RAPP line (Report All Poachers and Polluters) at 1-877-952-7277 no matter what time of day.

Tracking its whereabouts is important for their record-keeping and safety monitoring.

grizzlyQuesnel