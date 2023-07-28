A black bear is creating havoc at French Beach Provincial Park. Officials will close the park until the bear is captured. (Photo by Gary Schroyen)

A black bear is creating havoc at French Beach Provincial Park. Officials will close the park until the bear is captured. (Photo by Gary Schroyen)

Bear rips through tent, breaks into vehicle, closing B.C. campground

Black bear wanders into French Beach Provincial Park campsite west of Sooke

If you plan to picnic or pitch a tent at French Beach, you better put those plans on hold.

B.C. Parks said it closed a park on the southwest shores of Vancouver Island on Wednesday and Thursday due to a food-conditioned bear in the area, and camping reservations have been cancelled through the weekend.

According to reports, the closure of French Beach Provincial Park was sparked around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday when a black bear wandered into four campsites, tearing tents and entering a vehicle.

RELATED: Wild Wise expands into West Shore, reminds residents to be bear aware

It is believed a mother and cub are in the area, and two bear traps are on site.

B.C. Conservation said the entire park will be closed until Monday (July 31), while B.C. Conservation officers and B.C.. Parks assess the situation.

B.C. Parks is contacting people with reservations, and the park could open earlier if the bears are captured.

bearsCampingEnvironmentSookeWest Shore

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Police look for 3 teens seen kicking ‘domesticated’ chicken in Coquitlam
Next story
Firefighters contain two key Quesnel forest fires

Just Posted

The Branch Road and Townsend Creek wildfires are now classified as Being Held. This status change means that the wildfire is not expected to spread beyond predetermined boundaries under current conditions. (BCWS photo)
Firefighters contain two key Quesnel forest fires

Dashcam footage shared by a professional driver shows a transport driver passing on a double solid line near Barriere March 24. (Bruce Martens image)
Driver involved in notorious Hwy 5 illegal passing incident no longer in Canada

Diane Sandy with the Bonaparte First Nation takes part in an intertribal dance during the Spirit of the People Powwow at Chilliwack secondary on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. (Jenna Hauck/ The Progress)
Bonaparte First Nation hosting Pow Wow event at Hat Creek Ranch

The Ross Moore Lake wildfire south of Kamloops remains at 2,600 hectares. (BC Wildfire Services)
Cooler weather helps wildfire services gain ground on blaze outside Kamloops