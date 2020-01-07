A bear that decided to use a power pole as a backscratcher was the cause of one of BC Hydro’s most memorable power outages of 2019. (Photo credit: Stock image)

Bears, eagles, and humans contribute to memorable 2019 power outages

BC Hydro releases list of memorable power outage causes in 2019

BC Hydro responded to around 50,000 trouble calls in the province in 2019, but some incidents were more memorable than others, as Clinton residents will attest. BC Hydro has compiled a list of its most memorable incidents in 2019 [the list was prepared before the outages following a snowstorm on New Year’s Eve].

Animal encounters

· Itchy bear: Ten customers in Williams Lake were left without power after a bear used a pole as a scratching post. A similar incident occurred near Hope, when an itchy bear rubbed against the side of a house and knocked the meter off the socket.

· That goose is cooked: A bald eagle caused an outage for customers in Clinton when the bird dropped its lunch—a Canada goose—directly on a power line.

· Busy beavers: Beavers harvesting timber for a dam were the culprits behind outages in Dawson Creek and Hazelton, after the trees collapsed onto power lines. Crews in Hixon were able to prevent a similar incident after removing a tree that beavers were attempting to fall.

Household hijinks

· I spy: In an attempt to secretly record activities at a neighbouring property, a customer on Vancouver Island climbed a power pole to affix a security camera to it. BC Hydro crews were alerted and the camera was safely removed.

· Drone groan: A customer in Surrey found out the hard way that flying a drone around power lines in a residential area was a bad idea after it contacted a line, resulting in an outage at their home.

Mother Nature’s fury

· Wind woes: More than 20,000 customers in North Vancouver and West Vancouver lost power in the early morning hours of Nov. 27 after a unique combination of weather events, including a “bomb cyclone”, caused extensive damage to BC Hydro’s system.

Balloon blunders

· Sparks fly: A hot air balloon ride in Vernon was landing when the balloon contacted a power line during its descent. The fabric of the balloon tore free from the line, but the balloon and its passengers landed safely.

· Party (ending) balloons: One of the 52 outages caused by balloons contacting BC Hydro’s equipment was an incident in Richmond on New Year’s Eve, when a bundle of rogue balloons contacted a power line, resulting in an outage to 20 customers.

Risky business

· Not-so-sharp shooter: This past summer, hunters near Stewart used BC Hydro transmission towers for target practice, resulting in an outage for 170 customers and more than $60,000 in damages. Two similar incidents were also discovered on Vancouver Island: one near Coombs and another near Qualicum Beach.

BC Hydro reminds the public that if they are working near power lines, they need to keep themselves and any tools at least three metres—about the length of a four-door car—away from the line. If a member of the public comes across a downed or damaged power line, stay back at least 10 metres—the length of a city bus—and report it to 9-1-1.


editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Second man charged in connection to 2018 homicide near Williams Lake
Next story
B.C. artist creates special Haida emojis in new phone app

Just Posted

Local communities see large increases in property assessments

Ashcroft, Clinton, Lytton, and Lillooet all see major increases over 2019 assessments

Public invited to nominate people for Rotary Citizens of the Year

Rotary club looking for people who go above and beyond in our communities

HUB Online Network interns relish opportunity for creative freedom

Students learning new skills and flexing their creative muscles in a variety of ways

Longstanding Ashcroft-Clinton rivalry plays out in … Delta?

Two federal candidates with roots in the area were pitted against each other far from home(s)

Year in Review part 5: Local RCMP members receive Awards of Valour

Plus proposed housing for Cache Creek, high-speed internet hits a bump in Clinton, and more

VIDEO: How to help the animals affected by Australia’s wildfires

Fire burning all across the country, with animals and people at risk

One person dead in multi-vehicle crash on Highway 1 near Golden

Four vehicles were involved in the crash

Two B.C. cities crack top 25 most bedbug-infested cities in Canada

Orkin Canada has released cities with the most bed bugs in 2019

B.C. artist creates special Haida emojis in new phone app

Jaalen Edenshaw say it is one small step to keeping culture and language alive on Haida Gwaii

Dog killed in fall from Vancouver highrise, sparking SPCA probe

Australian Shepherd died on impact

Second man charged in connection to 2018 homicide near Williams Lake

Daine Victor Stump, 21, is the second man charged in the death of Jamie Sellars Baldwin

Fears of killer robots, metal trees found in B.C. man’s 1999 time capsule

Family, friends reacquaint themselves with items tucked away before Y2K scare

Trudeau’s new beard matches more serious, businesslike approach to being PM

Trudeau is the first prime minister to sport a full beard since Mackenzie Bowell

Okanagan city goes bananas for truck spotted with fake gorilla in back

This giant gorilla has been spotted gallivanting around town

Most Read