Beat the heat with cool treats in Ashcroft for a great cause

Makenna Laskey (centre in baseball cap), Lynden Laskey, and Michaela Aie with some happy customers at their lemonade stand on Elm Street in Ashcroft on July 23. They’ll be back on Friday, July 28, with proceeds from both days’ sales going to aid those who lost their homes in the fire in North Ashcroft on July 16. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)

Lemonade stand

Three Ashcroft youth — Michaela Aie, Makenna Laskey, and Lynden Laskey — sold lemonade, iced tea, and freezies last weekend, with proceeds going to help the families who lost their homes in North Ashcroft during a fire on July 16. The event was so successful they’re doing it again, and will be setting up their stand at 713 Elm Street from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, July 28. Freezies are $1.25 each, while lemonade and iced tea are by donation, so drop by for a cool treat and support a good cause.

Clinton Museum tea party

Every Wednesday through the summer, the Clinton Museum is hosting a tea party which begins at noon, and all are invited to drop by the museum and enjoy an afternoon of tea, pastries, and games. Staff will be wearing outfits and accessories from various historical eras, and guests are invited to join in the fun by dressing up in period outfits (from any period). Ladies, don’t forget to flaunt your jewellery, while gentlemen can look sharp in their Sunday suits.

There will be historical games (including card games) for the grown-ups, as well as colouring pages, card and yard games, and a scavenger hunt for the kids.

Music in the Park

Head on down to the Heritage Park in Ashcroft on Friday, Aug. 4 for a live concert featuring the Sirocco Project from Kamloops. The duo — Lance Yamada and Brad Melnyk — are known for their invigorating performances of Latin and Flamenco guitar music and popular classic songs.

The concert starts at 7 p.m. and admission is by donation. A licensed concession will be selling a variety of adult beverages, and pop, iced tea, and water will also be available. Bring lawn chairs or blankets and relax under the trees to beat the heat and enjoy some great music in a beautiful setting.

Clinton art show and sale

The Clinton Art and Cultural Society’s annual art show and sale is coming up Aug. 5 (noon to 4 p.m.), Aug. 6 (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.), and Aug. 7 (10 a.m. to 2 p.m.) at the Clinton Memorial Hall.

The show will feature original artwork and handmade crafts, and all artists are welcome to display their work (CACS members are free; non-members are $20).

Mark your calendar now for this event, and when you attend you can have your say by voting for the “People’s Choice of Art”, which carries a cash prize for the winning artist.

For more information, or to register, contact Nancy McMinn at (250) 459-2976 or by email at snirt6@gmail.com. The entry deadline is July 31.

Clinton Country Artists

The Clinton Country Artists are holding their show and sale on Aug. 10 (5 to 9 p.m.), Aug. 11 (10 a.m. to 6 p.m.), and Aug. 12 (10 a.m. to 3 p.m.) at the Green Lake Snowmobile Club, 176 Green Lake S. Road.

The show and sale will feature baking, pottery, jewellery, bannock, and more, and a concession will be available. Be aware that there is no ATM at the site.

Movie night and carnival

Come to the Ashcroft HUB on Wednesday, Aug. 16 for a full night of family fun! It starts at 5:30 p.m. with carnival games and a concession with hot dogs, hamburgers, popcorn, and more, and is followed at 7 p.m. with a big screen showing of the classic film The Goonies.

Admission is $5 per child for the carnival, with kids able to play as many games, and as often, as they’d like and receive a goodie bag of prizes. Movie admission is $5 per person; bring your own lawn chair or blanket and enjoy the show.

Desert Daze

Get ready for the annual Desert Daze festival in Spences Bridge, which this year takes place on Sept. 8-9. In addition to a fantastic two-day lineup of great music, there will be farm fresh produce and displays, vendors and merchandise, workshops and demonstrations, kids’ activities and games, and the Bighorn Lounge for adult bevvies. There will also be on-site camping for those who don’t want to miss a second of the “best little fest in the west”.

For information and updates, visit the Desert Daze Music Festival Facebook page or their website, at www.desertdaze.ca.

Ashcroft Fall Fair

After you take in all the fun of Desert Daze, you can cap off the weekend with a visit to the Ashcroft Fall Fair, taking place at the Drylands Arena from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 10. There will be food trailers and local vendors, and entertainment from the Golden Spike Can Can Dancers and the Kamloops Old Time Fiddlers, as well as music throughout the event courtesy of DJ Tom Moe and Rolling Thunder Revue. Kiki the Eco Elf will be there all day, and Cedar Axe Throwing will be set up to teach the finer points of axe throwing and let people have a go themselves.

There are also more than 300 categories of Fall Fair entries (and prizes and ribbons to be won in all of them), from fruit, vegetables, flowers, and plants to baking, preserves, sewing and quilting, art and photography, Indigenous arts, and more. Entries are open to all, with special categories for those aged 8 and under, 9 to 13, and 14 to 18.

Fall Fair entries must be brought to the Drylands Arena between 9 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9. Entries, prize winnings, and ribbons can be picked up from 3 to 5 p.m. on Sept. 10.

You can pick up a full Fall Fair entry booklet — which contains a complete listing of all the categories and entry guidelines — at the Clinton, Cache Creek, and Ashcroft libraries and at the Cache Creek Visitor Centre. The booklet, and full details about the fair, is also available online at www.ashcroftfallfair.ca.



editorial@accjournal.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Ashcroft