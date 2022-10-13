This graphic was used to warn voters about upcoming school board elections in B.C. and other provinces this month. (Ben & Jerry’s Canada)

This graphic was used to warn voters about upcoming school board elections in B.C. and other provinces this month. (Ben & Jerry’s Canada)

Ben & Jerry’s Canada urging B.C. to ‘vote for schools that are safe for all kids’

‘The far-right is trying to stack school boards,’ the ice cream moguls warned Oct. 12

Ben & Jerry’s Canada is warning that far-right candidates “are trying to stack school boards” in the upcoming elections, and urges people to get out and vote.

“You may not be paying attention to who is running for school boards trustees,” the ice cream company tweeted. “But you should! The far-right is running candidates who are making our schools more dangerous for queer, trans, and racialized youth.”

They point out on their website that some might be seeing this attempt to influence school boards because trustees have the power to either restrict spending on supports for race, gender, sex education, or identity, – or they can protect the rights of teachers and students by talking and learning about these issues.

Some candidates that identify with the religious right-wing politically, branding themselves as “anti-woke” or “parental rights,” have been disparaging the anti-bullying program SOGI 123, which strives to make schools safe from bigotry and intolerance at the classroom level.

“School board trustees can have an enormous influence on spending and policies in schools, as well as what resources are available to teachers and students,” the online post reads.

As elections approach in many communities this weekend, the ice cream moguls are recommending that people “vote for schools that are safe for all kids” and highlight the work of the group AntiHate.ca

A number of provinces and territories are having elections in the next month including B.C., Northwest Territories, Ontario and Manitoba.

“Make sure your school board prioritizes the well-being of all children, regardless of race, gender, or sexuality,” they added.

Twitter account, Change 4 Chilliwack, noticed the B&J tweet, and retweeted with the comment: “you know it’s serious when Ben & Jerry’s weighs in.”

RELATED: All the election coverage of 2022

RELATED: DPAC distances itself from Parents’ Voice

Do you have something to add to this story, or a news tip? Email:
jennifer.feinberg@theprogress.com

@CHWKjourno
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Chilliwack School DistrictElection 2022Schools

Previous story
B.C. communities warned to prepare for flooding when rain hits drought-ridden areas
Next story
B.C. mom runs daily marathon in front of health ministry office after son dies of drug poisoning

Just Posted

Proposed changes to the provincial riding of Fraser-Nicola include adding the District of Kent and Harrison Hot Springs in the southwest corner, and Tobiano and Savona in the northeast (see inset boxes on map). (Photo credit: BC Electoral Boundaries Commission)
Commission recommends six new ridings in BC, changes to 71 others in new report

Election vote sign 2022
Who is running locally, and where to cast your vote, in the elections on Oct. 15

The first train crosses the new controlled, temporary at-grade level crossing of Highway 1 at Tank Hill north of Lytton on Jan. 14, 2022. Permanent repairs to the site, and others along the Fraser Canyon Highway that were damaged in the November 2021 flooding, will begin this fall, with a projected completion date of 2024. (Photo credit: MOTI)
Permanent repairs starting soon on Highway 1 through Canyon

The Peanuts gang taking part in the 2021 Santa Parade in Ashcroft. The organizers of this year’s event are looking for a few volunteers to sit on the planning committee. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Volunteers sought for Ashcroft Santa Parade planning committee