Quebec MP Maxime Bernier is shown during Question Period in the House of Commons in Ottawa on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017. Conservative Party Leader Andrew Scheer has removed Bernier from his role as the party’s innovation critic. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press)

Bernier diatribe against ‘extreme multiculturalism’ boosts Liberal coffers

Party spokesperson Braeden Caley says online donations doubled, social media engagement quadrupled

Maxime Bernier may be causing headaches for his fellow Conservative MPs, but his latest musings on “extreme multiculturalism” have been a boon for the federal Liberal party.

The Liberals say a fundraising campaign based on Bernier’s controversial comments has raised 77 per cent more money than any of their previous issue-based efforts.

Party spokesperson Braeden Caley says online donations have doubled and social media engagement has quadrupled since Monday.

And he says the Bernier controversy has also helped boost the rolls of registered Liberal supporters, with 1,000 new sign-ups this week.

Bernier, who came within a whisker of winning the federal Conservative leadership last year, has been making life difficult for the winner, Andrew Scheer. He’s suggested that “fake Conservatives” propelled Scheer to victory, and he’s repeatedly contradicted the leader on the issue of supply management.

Since last Sunday, Bernier has also posted a series of tweets criticizing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s promotion of ever more diversity, which the Quebec MP warns will eventually segment the country into tribes, erode Canada’s identity and “destroy what has made us such a great country.”

Scheer has distanced himself from Bernier’s views, saying the MP doesn’t speak for the party. But he has dodged questions about whether Bernier should be kicked out of the Conservative caucus.

The Liberals have pounced on the controversy, using it to appeal for donations in a multi-pronged fundraising campaign launched Monday.

In an email appeal, the Liberal party suggested Bernier’s tweets were a harbinger of the kind of campaign the Conservatives intend to run in next year’s election.

“We can never go numb to this kind of politics — or the kind of deep divisiveness and negativity that Canadians rejected in 2015,” the email said.

The party also posted ads on social media, arguing that it’s time for Scheer to boot Bernier out of caucus and repeating Trudeau’s mantra that “Canada is strong not in spite of our differences but because of them.”

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Castlegar bridge designed by architect of collapsed Italian bridge
Next story
Court sides with developer in Jumbo ‘substantially started’ dispute

Just Posted

Search for mudslide victim becomes recovery mission

Valerie Morris was swept away by a mudslide on Highway 99 near Cache Creek on August 11.

B.C. declares state of emergency as more than 560 wildfires rage

This is only the fourth state of emergency ever issued during a fire season

Flooding hits Cache Creek trailer park again

Residents say some easy steps could be taken to alleviate ongoing damage.

Closure of Steelhead fishery a blow to Spences Bridge

Decision to close the fishery comes after prediction of fewer than 200 returning fish in 2018.

Painting of Ashcroft fetches more than $200,000 at auction

A 1965 painting of the town by E. J. Hughes exceeded pre-auction estimate at recent sale.

PHOTOS: B.C. city wakes up to darkness under wildfire smoke

The rest of the province also dealing with thick haze as smoky skies continue

Safeway union urgest rejection of mediator recommendations

Says mediator asks for too many concessions

Fire chases B.C. crews out of their own camp

Crews in Burns Lake had to leave after a wildfire reportedly overtook their sleeping quarters

To address peacock problem, B.C. city moves ahead on trapping plan

Surrey’s new bylaw focuses on ensuring people no longer feed the birds, ahead of relocation

Hospitals to see ‘delays’ in care after losing Saudi students, health group says

About 1,000 Saudi residents called back to kingdom after suspending diplomatic relations with Canada

Bernier diatribe against ‘extreme multiculturalism’ boosts Liberal coffers

Party spokesperson Braeden Caley says online donations doubled, social media engagement quadrupled

‘Disjointed’ system hinders British Columbia First Nations in wildfire fight

More than 550 wildfires were burning in B.C. and crews were bracing for wind and dry lightning

Castlegar bridge designed by architect of collapsed Italian bridge

Riccardo Morandi designed the Kinnaird Bridge, which is part of Highway 3.

Federal government announces over $115 million to Royal Canadian Navy

Defence Minister Harjit S. Sajjan was at Victoria’s CFB Esquimalt to announce missile system upgrades

Most Read