Best news photographs of 2017

See some of B.C.’s very best images from our Black Press photojournalists and readers
For a full video gallery of the images click see below.
A year in review through the lens of of Black Press staff and readers
A year in review: the shocking, stirring and amazing stories that caught our attention
‘We’ve been through hard times, but most people are positive.’
Three awards will be presented to those who have gone above and beyond in our communities.
Plus a Beef and Boots pre-New Year’s bash, a deadline for parks refunds, and more.
Those who covered some of the most intense fires of the year also lived in the middle of them
Temperatures have averaged -28 C in recent days, and with the wind chill it can feel more like -40 C.
Family, friends and colleagues gather in Kelowna for ceremony to honour murdered mother and girls
Rescuer says the animal is healing after being struck by a large vehicle in Saskatchewan
But Heritage Minister Melanie Joly says Canadians celebrated warmly
Property owners will be receiving a letter in the mail in January, but are able to access their values now
North Korea conducted its most powerful nuclear test to date in September and launched three missiles into the sea in July and November
Kelowna’s Cal Foote earns three assists in win over Denmark at World Junior Hockey Championship
Family friend Sandra Hudson called the vigil and ‘incredible show of support’ for sisters’ family
The shootings took place in an apartment complex near Denver
