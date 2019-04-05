The Big Bar Ferry being launched back into the water. Interior Roads image.

Big Bar Ferry back in the water

When water is low or icy, an aerial tramway operates instead

The Big Bar Ferry, which runs across the Graser River 72 km west of Clinton, is back in service as of April 4.

The ferry has a capacity of two vehicles and 12 passengers.

It runs on demand from 7 a.m. to noon, from 1 to 5 p.m. and from 6 to 7 p.m.

When water is low or icy, an aerial tramway operates for passengers only instead.

It takes approximately 10 minutes to cross

Interior Roads posted a video of the ferry being put back into the water.

Most Read