Bingo returns to Ashcroft-Cache Creek Seniors’ Centre on April 23

Ashcroft-Cache Creek Seniors Bingo

Bingo is returning to the Ashcroft-Cache Creek Seniors’ Centre (601 Bancroft Street, Ashcroft) on Saturday, April 23 at 1 p.m. (doors open at noon). Anyone aged 19 and older is welcome; the more players, the more prizes.

Ashcroft spring clean-up

A reminder to Ashcroft residents that the village is holding a free spring clean-up to dispose of yard waste, tires, and non-refrigerated appliances on April 27 and 28. Visit the Village of Ashcroft Facebook page for details of what is accepted, and call the village office at (250) 453-9161 to get your name on the list.

South Cariboo Sportsmen Association AGM

The SCMSA will be holding its AGM at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 10 at the Ashcroft HUB. All voting members are invited to attend and elect new directors: president, vice-president, secretary-treasurer, rifle director, pistol director, shotgun director, archery director, black powder director, and publicity director.

All members, regardless of age, can stand for election for any of these positions. Members need to attend four to six meetings a year to discuss and vote on issues important to the club, and lend some of their time to help out. Please bring your membership card in order to attend the AGM.

Mesa yard sale

The huge block sale on the Mesa in Ashcroft — which was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic — is returning on Saturday, May 14 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and will feature dozens of residences. Everyone is welcome to come look for bargains, and it’s a great way of meeting the neighbours.

Adopt a Trail

The Loon Lake Community Trail, located at 1701/1705 Loon Lake Road, needs ongoing raking and debris takeaway this spring/summer and fall, and volunteers — individuals, families, or groups — are now being sought to adopt small portions of the trail and maintain them.

There are different themed sections, including Find the Birds, Fairyland, Gold Rush Days, Gnomes, and Dinosaur Crater, and the trail committee is always accepting painted rocks or other outdoor items such as birdhouses, wind chimes, and garden ornaments. There will also be work bee days, to keep the trail looking beautiful going forward.

Anyone who is interested in adopting part of the Loon Lake Community Trail for maintenance purposes can contact Karen Lea (250-459-2281) or Susanne Kavalec (250-459-5698) for more information.

Trap shooting

Trap shooting has started again for the season at the South Cariboo Sportsmen Association’s range south of Cache Creek, and takes place every Saturday starting at 1 p.m. You can now purchase your trap shoot range card by e-transfer or credit card; call (604) 861-2454.

Work BC app

British Columbians have another tool to navigate B.C.’s labour market, and can search and find employment opportunities on the go with the new, easy-to-use WorkBC app. It was developed in response to clients and service providers who asked for a faster, easier way to access WorkBC employment services online, and enables users to explore career options, browse career profiles, and access education and training opportunities such as trade certification, as well as communicate securely with employment counsellors at their local WorkBC Centre.

Users can download the app from the App Store or Google Play and sign in with the BC Services Card app or a Basic BCeID account any time of day. Connecting with a local WorkBC Centre, exploring career options, improving skills and education, or connecting with potential employers is just a few taps away. Learn more about Work BC, and search for jobs, at https://www.workbc.ca.



