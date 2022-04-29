Bingo to return to Ashcroft Legion

Painting fundraiser

The Clinton Minor Sports Association is holding a painting fundraiser with a twist. “Mums and Their Masterpieces” will let participants create an abstract flower painting using — a spoon! The fun, beginner-level session will be led by Sandi Burrage.Just come dressed to paint and enjoy tea and treats while you create your own masterpiece (all materials supplied). Little ones are welcome to attend, and for an extra $10 can create their own painting on a smaller, kid-sized canvas.

The event takes place from 2-5 p.m. Sunday, May 1 at the Clinton Memorial Hall. Tickets ($35 each) are available through the Village of Clinton office, but hurry: seating is limited. Call (250) 459-2261 to reserve.

Cache Creek residential clean-up

The Village of Cache Creek will be holding a free residential clean-up day on Wednesday, May 4. Waste should be at curbside no later than 8 a.m. that day.

Waste should be separated as follows: metal; construction/renovation waste; yard waste. Tires (off-rim only) are also accepted. No hazardous waste, gyprock, or any refrigeration units (fridges, freezers, etc.) will be accepted. Waste should be bundled or bagged where applicable, and nothing longer than four feet will be accepted. No more than two pickup truck-loads per household.

Bingo at Ashcroft Legion

Bingo will return to the Ashcroft Legion May 4 and then the first Wednesday of every month. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

70 Mile pancake breakfast

There will be a pancake breakfast and bake sale at the 70 Mile Community Hall on Saturday, May 7 from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. There will also be door prizes, and admission is by donation, with all proceeds going to Phase 2 renovations (kitchen and bathroom) at the community hall.

For more info, contact Ken Huber at (250) 945-9914.

Mobile Library in Lytton

The Thompson-Nicola Regional Library has added a new Mobile Library stop at Kumsheen ShchEma-meet School in Lytton. The new service is being launched on April 28, from 2 to 3:30 p.m. After that, the Mobile Library will visit Lytton about every three weeks.

The Mobile Library offers regular service to 31 stops throughout the TNRD. It operates as a full-service library and provides a wide range of materials for all ages, including books, audiobooks, magazines, CDs, and DVDs. Patrons can also visit the Mobile Library to use its public Wi-Fi. TNRD residents have access to a free TNRL library card, which is valid at all library branches and Mobile Library.

To view the Mobile Library schedule, visit https://bit.ly/3xHr5zx.

Drop-in adult sports

The Ashcroft HUB is now holding two drop-in adult sports nights each week. On Wednesdays, you can come and take part in basketball, and on Thursdays, you can try your hand at one of the fastest-growing and most popular sports around, pickleball. No experience or equipment (other than gym shoes) required.

Both sessions are from 6:30-8 p.m., and there is a $2 drop-in fee. Participants must show proof of vaccination.

Loon Lake garage sale

A huge yard sale to watch out for is coming up at Loon Lake, and takes place on Saturday, July 2 at residences along Loon Lake Road. Participating houses will be clearly marked on the day, and anyone who wants to take part in the sale can contact Faye Morrison at (250) 459-2191 for more information.

Used eyeglasses sought

The Equality Project is collecting used eyeglasses that are no longer needed and which are in excellent condition. The glasses will be used to help local residents who cannot afford new ones.

The initiative is the result of a request from a person who came to The Equality Project after they fell and broke their glasses, but could not afford to replace them. A volunteer donated three pairs of used glasses, hoping that the frames could be used to reduce the cost of new glasses, but they ended up being the same prescription the person needed, so the optometrist said there was no need to get new ones. The person now has three pairs of glasses, and The Equality Project is hoping to make this happen again.

If you have any used pairs of glasses that you would like to donate, drop them off at the Project’s clubhouse on Stage Road in Cache Creek during their regular hours (Monday to Thursday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.).



editorial@accjournal.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

AshcroftLocal News