Bird bangers may have sparked blaze near B.C. church

Oliver RCMP said they found tampered with bird bangers at the scene of a fire

Oliver RCMP believe the cause of a fire at the Oliver United Church was a result of people tampering with bird bangers.

Sgt. Bryce Gervais said they responded to a call of loud bangs and smoke at the church around 11:15 p.m. on Friday, May 31. Officers at the scene discovered several tampered with bird bangers, propane-fired cannons that emit sounds to scare away birds, which police said set nearby bushes on fire.

READ MORE: Oliver Fire Department responds to bush fire

“The potential for fire damage in the area is high risk and fortunately the church suffered no damage. There has been several complaints of high school aged youth and transients acting suspicious in the area recently,” said Gervais in a news release.

Oliver Fire Department media officer, Rob Graham, said firefighters were able to quickly douse the flames that were just a few feet from the church.

No structural damage was reported but Graham did state that some curtains in the church’s windows had their fabric melt as a result of the heat from the flames.

The incident is still under RCMP investigation.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
District: Thompson-Nicola residents may be noticing more weeds after Elephant Hill wildfire
Next story
BC RCMP launch ‘fulsome review’ into 2012 interrogation of sex assault victim

Just Posted

District: Thompson-Nicola residents may be noticing more weeds after Elephant Hill wildfire

District Wildfire Invasive Plant Program will host open houses in June to share information

Fourth annual Walhaschindig will feature open mic, beer and wine

Organizers applied for a liquor licence after making updates to Walhachin Soldiers Memorial Hall

UPDATE: Two of the fires near Savona have been put out

BC Wildfire Service says the third fire is spot size and is being held

UPDATE: Highway 5A fully reopened after semi flips south of Kamloops

Argo Roads tweeted that the highway fully reopened around 10 p.m. on May 31

Thursday was third hottest May 30 in history of Ashcroft

The village also had one of the top five temperatures in the province for three of last four days

VIDEO: Dolphins pursued into Quadra Island bay by Bigg’s orcas

Smaller mammals trapped in local waters for hours by the larger predators

Guacamole-loving gator crashes couple’s date by Florida lake

The animal ate all the guac, and even the bowl

Police dog sniffs out Nanaimo woman’s car keys

RCMP training exercise happened in the right time, right place to help resident

Bird bangers may have sparked blaze near B.C. church

Oliver RCMP said they found tampered with bird bangers at the scene of a fire

BC RCMP launch ‘fulsome review’ into 2012 interrogation of sex assault victim

Kelowna RCMP under fire after video footage of an “abhorrent” interrogation

Changes to ‘Welfare Wednesday’ model must be careful, thought out: report

Splitting up payments leads to drop in drug use but spike in police interaction

Feeling lucky? $100K in hidden treasure still up for grabs in B.C. city

GoldHunt has left cases of coins in three Canadian cities

Northern Alberta residents start returning home after evacuation due to fires

The last recorded size of the Chuckegg Creek fire near High Level was about 2,800 square kilometres

Killing, violence toward Indigenous women, girls ‘not a relic of our past’: Trudeau

The inquiry report uses the term genocide dozens of times

Most Read