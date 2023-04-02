Police are appealing to the public for any information about the rug, a five-by-eight foot Ikea “Ferle” rug, dark blue in colour. (Ikea image)

Mounties in southeastern B.C. link bloodied Ikea rug to violent crime

Human blood found on rug turned into Barriere RCMP detachment

A bloodied Ikea rug turned into Barriere RCMP is connected to a violent criminal act, confirm Mounties.

Investigators with the Southeast District Major Crime Unit have taken control of the investigation, and, though they are providing few details of the connection to the area, police are hoping the public can assist.

Investigators say they are unsure of where the 5’ x 8’ area rug came from other than the Kamloops region. As the specific circumstances surrounding the blood on the area rug are unknown, the RCMP is seeking the public’s help in determining its origin, noted RCMP in a news release issued Sunday, March 2.

“Investigators believe the nature of the offence was targeted and that no danger to the public exists” says Staff Sgt. Jason Smart, NCO I/C of the South East District Major Crime Unit.

On Saturday, RCMP confirmed the blood on the rug, which was turned into the Barriere RCMP detachment, was of human origin.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the South East District Major Crime Unit Tip Line at 1-877-987-8477.

READ MORE: Bloodied rug dropped off at Barriere detachment; RCMP appeal to public for clues

Cariboo

