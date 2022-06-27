The RCMP Underwater Recovery Team prepare to launch from the Peachland Yacht Club. (Photo/Gary Barnes)

Body of missing Calgary man found in Okanagan Lake

Oluwaseun Samson Adedeji found 1.5 kilometres from where he went missing

The body of a Calgary man who was reported missing in Okanagan Lake on June 17 has been recovered.

The RCMP Underwater Recovery Team brought in a high-tech sonar and searched the area for three days where 34-year-old Oluwaseun Samson Adedeji went missing.

Adedeji was with five friends on a boat between Rattlesnake Island and Squally Point when he jumped into the water and did not resurface. He was located in 64 meters of water approximately 1.5 kilometres from where he went missing.

“This was a tragic and sad event to start our summer season here in the sunny Okanagan,” said Const. Mike Della-Paolera.

This is the second person to die in a drowning-related incident in Kelowna in June.

Chelsea Cardno was last seen on Tuesday, Jun. 14 around 8 a.m. leaving her home on Dougall Road South in the Mission Greenway with her dog JJ.

Her mother confirmed a body found in a flooded field near Mission Creek on the afternoon of Jun. 24 is her daughter Chelsea.

Cardno’s dog, JJ, has not been located. It is presumed to have been swept away in Mission Creek.

