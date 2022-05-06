Vancouver Police Department headquarters is seen in Vancouver, on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. An uptick in random assaults that has been highlighted by the Vancouver police points to bigger problems in the city that may be magnified because of the pandemic, say experts. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Vancouver Police Department headquarters is seen in Vancouver, on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. An uptick in random assaults that has been highlighted by the Vancouver police points to bigger problems in the city that may be magnified because of the pandemic, say experts. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Body of young B.C. woman missing since 2020 found in empty Vancouver home

Police say her death was not suspicious

Vancouver police say the body of a missing woman has been found inside an empty home in Shaughnessy late last month.

Chelsea Poorman was 24 when she was reported missing on Sept. 8, 2020. She was last seen by family members two days prior on Granville Street.

Police immediately launched an investigation into Poorman’s disappearance which was later turned over to the Major Crime Section. A senior investigation team continued to look for her until she was discovered on April 22 by contractors working at a vacant house near Granville Street and West 37th Avenue.

Investigators believe Poorman likely died on the property the night she disappeared or shortly thereafter, but went undiscovered because the house has been vacant for years. Police say her death is not suspicious.

Her family met with investigators and were informed of the findings of the VPD’s investigation.

“This is not the outcome anyone wanted. We always hoped Chelsea would be found alive, and our sympathies go out to everyone who knew Chelsea, loved her, and hoped she would come home safely,” VPD Sgt. Steve Addison said.

READ MORE: Body found in South Surrey ‘not believed suspicious’

@SchislerCole
cole.schisler@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

missing person

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
B.C. expands mental health support for health-care, social service workers
Next story
No response from B.C. MLA to autism advocacy group’s apology demand

Just Posted

An artist’s rendering of the proposed new Eco-Depot serving Ashcroft, Cache Creek, and the surrounding area, which will open this August. (Photo credit: TNRD)
New hours coming for TNRD Eco-depots

New information from the 2021 Census of Canada shows that local communities are getting older. (Photo credit: Nick Youngson/Picpedia.org)
Census figures show local communities are getting older

Interior Health has made changes to lab services in Clinton and Ashcroft. (Photo credit: pixabay)
Interior Health makes changes to labratory services in Clinton and Ashcroft

Cache Creek Village office, date unknown. (Photo credit: Wendy Coomber)
Cache Creek turns down request for First Nations cannabis store