On Oct. 11 the North Coast Regional District issued a boil water notice for Sandspit. (File photo)

On Oct. 11 the North Coast Regional District issued a boil water notice for Sandspit. (File photo)

Boil water notice issued for Haida Gwaii

After numerous E. coli bacteria found in a sample of water

The North Coast Regional District (NCRD) issued a boil water advisory for Sandspit, a small community of Haida Gwaii, on Oct. 11.

“All water intended for human consumption, as well as water to wash fruit, vegetables, etc., should be brought to a rolling boil and kept at a rolling boil for a minimum of one minute,” the NCRD stated in a Facebook post.

One of four water samples taken in early October by the Sandspit Community Water System was reported to have numerous E. coli bacteria, despite a healthy measure of free chlorine.

Northern Health tested the routine samples at a laboratory in Prince Rupert.

Two more samples will be collected from the water source in question, one on Oct. 12 and a second on Oct. 19. If both of these samples test negative for E. coli, then Northern Health will advise the Sandspit Community Water System to remove the boil water notice.

The NCRD owns and operates the Sandspit water system, supplying drinking water to all residents in the community on Moresby Island.

Northern Health Authority dictates the type and frequency of water quality monitoring, with it being monitored for bacteria a minimum of once per month and annually for chemical and physical properties, the NCRD website states.

READ MORE: North Coast Regional District seeks feedback on pump track for proposed Sandspit skatepark

READ MORE: New oil recycling containers will benefit Haida Gwaii

 
Kaitlyn Bailey | Local Journalism Initiative Reporter
Send Kaitlyn email
Send The Observer email
Like the Haida Gwaii Observer on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Drinking water

Previous story
Abbotsford woman leads social media charge for Iranian protests

Just Posted

Proposed changes to the provincial riding of Fraser-Nicola include adding the District of Kent and Harrison Hot Springs in the southwest corner, and Tobiano and Savona in the northeast (see inset boxes on map). (Photo credit: BC Electoral Boundaries Commission)
Commission recommends six new ridings in BC, changes to 71 others in new report

Election vote sign 2022
Who is running locally, and where to cast your vote, in the elections on Oct. 15

The first train crosses the new controlled, temporary at-grade level crossing of Highway 1 at Tank Hill north of Lytton on Jan. 14, 2022. Permanent repairs to the site, and others along the Fraser Canyon Highway that were damaged in the November 2021 flooding, will begin this fall, with a projected completion date of 2024. (Photo credit: MOTI)
Permanent repairs starting soon on Highway 1 through Canyon

The Peanuts gang taking part in the 2021 Santa Parade in Ashcroft. The organizers of this year’s event are looking for a few volunteers to sit on the planning committee. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Volunteers sought for Ashcroft Santa Parade planning committee