Bonaparte First Nation hosting Pow Wow event at Hat Creek Ranch

Event will take place on July 28-29, and will be first Pow Wow in area in 10 years

For Shaunna Pierro, planning the first annual Pow Wow for the Bonaparte First Nation was literally a dream come true.

Pierro has always wanted to plan a Pow Wow to celebrate her culture, and this year she’s up to the plate to take a swing.

“It came up as just an idea. It was me and the chief for Bonaparte talking about it and it started to grow and grow, and eventually it got approved by chief and council,” Pierro said in an interview.

“It was very overwhelming. I was so excited.”

A Pow Wow is traditionally an event where several different nations from across Canada and the United States come together to celebrate their culture with singing, dancing, and just connecting with their Pow Wow families, Pierro explained.

“It’s just a lifestyle for us. Growing up myself, it just came natural to me to be able to be proud of my culture and how important it is that we pass this down to our future generations,” she said.

It’s been about 10 years since Bonaparte’s last Pow Wow, and Pierro is excited to bring it back to Hat Creek Ranch, a place with historical significance to the community.

Bonaparte First Nation has had a long-standing relationship with the ranch, and Pierro said their relationship continues to strengthen each year.

“Hat Creek was more than welcome to hosting our event there,” she said. “There’s many members of Bonaparte that still work at Hat Creek Ranch, and I’m actually on the Hat Creek board of directors.”

Originally, Pierro said there was talk about planning a Pow Wow and rodeo double-feature event, but due to unforeseen maintenance the crossover had to be put on the back burner for now. It’s not off the table, however, and Pierro said she’s hopeful to have a rodeo event in the future.

This year’s Pow Wow is going to be a big one. Pierro said it will feature some award-winning drum groups coming up from the U.S., as well as competitive dancers from all across the continent.

Onlookers can expect to see bright and celebratory performances. Dancers will compete in age categories, from as young as six years old up to the elder category of 60 and older. Dancers will compete for cash prizes, and the first place winner will be awarded $800.

The Pow Wow is taking between July 28-30, and Pierro said anyone and everyone is welcome to come and check out the events. General admission for adults 18 to 60 is $12 per day, or $20 for a weekend pass. For youth aged six to 17, tickets are $5 per day or $10 for the weekend. Elders over 60 and kids under six can attend for free.

“I’m excited for Bonaparte, honestly, for us to have the Pow Wow back on our nation,” Pierro said.

“I just recently moved back here, and to host a Pow Wow like this was one of my lifetime dreams. I’m just grateful, truly grateful, to be back home with my people.”

Cache Creek

