A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer’s uniform in Vancouver, on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer’s uniform in Vancouver, on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

Boy, 14, arrested after woman and her dog stabbed in Vancouver

The woman was taken to hospital and her dog was taken to an emergency veterinarian

A 14-year-old boy is facing possible criminal charges after a woman and her dog were stabbed with a knife in Vancouver Friday night (Nov. 26).

Police say the incident happened around 10 p.m. at the Marine Drive Canada Line Station. The 32-year-old woman, who was stabbed in her hand, and her medium-sized dog were found bleeding heavily.

The suspect was found walking near the crime scene and arrested.

The woman was taken to hospital and her dog was taken to an emergency veterinarian. Both are expected to make a full recovery.

The 14-year-old suspect has been released from police custody pending a future court date.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Crime

Previous story
B.C. extends gas rationing, state of emergency until Dec. 14 as Trans Mountain remains offline
Next story
Quesnel pulp mill to shut down due to flooding and transportation issues

Just Posted

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District has issued an evacuation alert for several areas in advance of what is predicted to be heavy rainfall. (Photo credit: TNRD)
Evacuation alert issued for western areas of the TNRD

Work is being done on a section of the Coquihalla Highway after damage was caused by heavy rains and mudslides north of Hope, B.C., on Monday, November 22, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Hwy. 3, 99 and parts of Hwy. 1 to close over weekend as heavy rainfall sparks slide concerns

Interior Health is planning whole community immunization clinics in rural and remote communities. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Interior Health planning COVID clinics in rural areas

Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon MP Brad Vis. (File Photo)
MP Brad Vis pushes for federal support for Lytton and disaster management in B.C.